It took 365 days, but I'm finally canceling my Netflix subscription

meIt was the location that led me to see the latest Netflix original release that caused scandals. 365 days (or 365 DNI) is based on the first book in Blanka Lipińska's best-selling trilogy. Set in Sicily, he follows Laura Biel (Anna-Maria Sieklucka), a young Polish "fighter" who works in hotel marketing, as she is kidnapped by ruthless mob boss Massimo (Michele Morrone) while on vacation with his good-for – nothing boyfriend.

I know Sicily very well. I lived there for three months as an au pair and (until the closing occurred) I had returned most of the years to visit family and friends I made there, traveling around the island until it started to feel like home. It is one of the most beautiful, culturally rich and historically interesting regions in the world (as everywhere, it also has its problems), which is why I find it so devastating that it is where Lipińska chose to tell her story.

There are so many things wrong with this movie. In the first 15 minutes, Massimo's character already forced a stewardess in his private jet to have oral sex with him. Another five minutes and Laura has been kidnapped, and Massimo informs her that she will kill her parents if she tries to escape. When he tries, he encounters Massimo executing a former member of his criminal family for luring young girls into sex work, a transparent attempt to make him appear redeemable. (Spoiler alert: it is not)





However, it is fine, because the next day Massimo gives Laura a good breakfast and takes her shopping. Later he forces her to board his plane and sexually attacks her on the way to Rome. He then shackles her to a bed and forces her to watch a sex worker perform oral sex on him. When a member of a rival family tries to rape her, he blames her for it, pulls her off her yacht, then pulls her out of the water and tells her that it was her fault too. When she recovers from another fainting spell (she does a lot), she starts sex in a seven-minute scene that's the closest thing to mediocre pornography Netflix has released.

I could spend a lot more energy going through exactly why 365 days It is very terrible. But really, it was just the straw that filled the glass to remove my Netflix account entirely. While there are many gems there, including works of artistic or political importance, they are located alongside thousands of naff films adapted from weak material. With so much on offer, I find myself retiring to the same shows over and over, from Gilmore Girls to Friends. That's why I discovered that BFI Player, with its brilliantly curated archive and careful selection of new releases, forcing me to make more demanding decisions, is almost all I can handle.

As a single woman living alone (my roommate went home to stay with the family before travel restrictions were established), I was concerned that the blockade would be difficult, if only because of the dry period Relatively short was about to end in a very long one. In the end it turned out that it was the PTSD episodes, triggered by another three months locked up inside, after spending most of last summer in bed with a badly broken ankle, what which was the real burden. That's probably why I found it too easy to go back to the same old easy TV shows. But it wasn't really helping. Netflix and other streaming services felt like a trap where my time was wasting. So, as I was going through a period of self-loathing and actually clicked "play" on Keeping up with the Kardashians, I looked at the shelf of novels, short stories, and biographies that I hadn't read yet and thought, "Enough."

It's funny how it can take the absence of something to make you appreciate it. It didn't take long for me to want to see my mother or remember how much of the excitement I can still see my favorite musicians playing live. But given how lucky I am to live in London, home to so many galleries, museums and hidden treasures, I have wasted many hours at home staring at a screen, and I want that to stop.

I've already made progress: Last week, I finally finished the novel I've been trying to write for two years, and read four books from start to finish, including the brilliant Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Half a yellow sun, the copy that I have had for years. I'm growing things on the balcony, and I don't mean the mold that builds up in a cup of coffee after I accidentally sit there for a week. I even started painting again (trust me, I'm not Michelangelo), a hobby I'd given up almost after college.

There's a stack of recipe books in my kitchen that I've barely touched, but now I know Ottolenghi's ricotta and oregano dumplings are almost * as good as the recipe the Sicilian Nonna gave me asking why I didn't. having a boyfriend while I was chopping garlic. I write letters to my friends and call relatives that I used to see only at Christmas. And I'm trying to educate myself on the most pressing issues of our time: race, climate change, trans issues. I hardly expect to become an expert in anything, but hey, there is always room for improvement.

I in no way suggest that everyone remove their streaming services and start reading War and peace. There is absolutely nothing wrong with enjoying your favorite movies or TV shows. And of course there are plenty of great shows on Netflix on a wide range of different topics. But for me, it has become a trap in which I go back to the same old programs every time and that prevents me from doing other things that I find infinitely more gratifying. To generously paraphrase a quote from the movie, I didn't need 365 days to make me fall in love with Netflix, but it definitely helped.