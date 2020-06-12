Inspirational moments born out of Black Lives Matter protests

"Every day, I have seen incredible things in this protest."
That is how Tinashe recently described to E! News about his experience going out in support of Black Lives Matter after the death of George Floyd.
"It was really interesting to see firsthand the change in energy during the protest," he continued. "As more and more people have joined, the energy has become more and more hopeful, more and more united."
She is not alone.
How Regina King saying Seth Meyers during an appearance on June 11 in Late at night, "I'm striking a balance of optimism with pain. This is the first time in my life that I've seen people in other countries who support blacks in the best way. You know, seeing in Italy and Germany and all these different places, people who kneel and have signs that say Black Lives Matter. "
"The United States is always the country that is going to help someone else," he continued. "But that other countries are talking not only about the United States, but about American blacks, gives me hope."
As people around the world continue to take to the streets to protest against police brutality and systemic racism disproportionately suffered by the black community, these are some of the moments when celebrities and ordinary citizens feel inspired .
Richard Policastro / Richard Anthony Photography
A child's plea
A small boy attended a protest in downtown Los Angeles through the safety of a vehicle, coming out of the car's sunroof to make his voice heard.
Mateo Zapata
Hand to hand
Two young girls, one Latina and one black, marched together during a Chicago protest aimed at showing solidarity and unity between their two communities.
Lilliana Vazquez
Surfing in solidarity
Surfers in Montauk join a "National Paddle Out,quot; held on June 5 to honor George Floyd. The event, which took place in coastal communities across the United States, was organized by Black Girls Surf.
CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP via Getty Images
A cleaning hand
In a makeshift memorial for George Floyd In Minneapolis, on May 30, a woman sprayed hand sanitizer on protesters' hands, risking exposure to COVID-19 to participate in the protest.
Sean Gallup / Getty Images
A global response
Protesters took to the streets of Berlin, Germany on May 31 to express solidarity with African-Americans. The demonstration was one of many witnessed abroad in countries such as France, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Denmark.
JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP via Getty Images
A show of support
On May 31, nurses in Boston leaving their hospital were photographed to applaud marching protesters.
Stephen Maturen / Getty Images
A brother's supplication
Terrence floyd, George Floyd's brother, was the first family member to visit the site of George's death, attending a vigil on June 1 flanked by supporters. Addressing the assembled crowd, Terrence said, "I understand that they are upset, but as stated, I doubt they are half as upset as I am. So, if I'm not here crazy, if I'm not here exploiting things, if not here ruining to my community, what are they doing? What are they doing? They are not doing anything? Because that will not bring my brother back. It may feel good at the moment, just like when you drink, but when you go down you will wonder did ".
David Ryder / Getty Images
A friendly hand
Volunteers in Seattle helped clean up on May 31 after violence damaged a store.
Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images
Solidarity
On June 1, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen He linked arms with protesters protesting Floyd's death.
Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
A renowned street
After the volunteers received permission from the city of Washington, D.C. to paint the words "Black Lives Matter,quot; on 16th Street, which leads to the White House, Mayor of D.C. Muriel Bowser He renamed that part of the street "Black Lives Matter Plaza,quot; on June 5.
Mario Tama / Getty Images
A walk for peace
On June 7, a boy was photographed on horseback while participating in a "peace ride,quot; in Compton, California, organized by the Compton Cowboys. According to its website, the group is "a collective of lifelong friends on a mission to uplift their community through life on horseback and agriculture, while highlighting the rich legacy of African Americans in equine heritage. and western. "
Bruce Bennett / Getty Images
Starting early
Two youths were photographed holding signs in support of Black Lives Matter at a protest in Bethpage, New York, on June 6.
Samuel Corum / Getty Images
A full plate
Restaurants in Washington D.C., Ben & # 39; s Chili Bowl and Old Ebbitt Grill distributed free food to protesters who attended a June 6 rally near the White House.
Brett Carlsen / Getty Images
A birthday wish
Protesters in Louisville, KY launched balloons into the air during a vigil for Breonna Taylor held on June 6. It would have been her 27th birthday.
JASON CONNOLLY / AFP via Getty Images
Flowers for Mister Floyd
Protesters filled the War Memorial Park in Denver, CO with flowers at the "Flowers for Mr. Floyd,quot; memorial on June 6.
Natasha Mustache / Getty Images
More floral
On June 6, protesters in Chicago presented flowers to members of the Chicago Police Department.
Natasha Mustache / Getty Images
On the front line
Healthcare workers joined a protest in Chicago on June 6.
AGUSTIN PAULLIER / AFP via Getty Images
Taking a knee
Members of the National Guard knelt with a protester at a rally in Los Angeles, California, on June 2.
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images
Big apple blackout
On June 2, the Empire State Building went dark for the second consecutive night in honor of Floyd.
Michael B. Thomas / Getty Images
Give a helping hand
Neighbors in Ferguson, MO helped clean up a store on May 31 after a night of property damage.
www.luxorweddingfilms.com
They do
After a Black Lives Matter protest that went through his "micro wedding,quot; on the lawn of the Logan Hotel in Philadelphia on June 6, Dr. Kerry Anne Perkins and Michael Gordon joined the march while wearing wedding clothes.
@ kiitanamao / Instagram; Photograph by Fra Lucchesi
BFFs for BLM
Childhood friends Kiitan Amao, Moyo Badun and Sean Hill It went viral after attending a protest in the small Irish town of Dundalk when a photo of their youth trio was juxtaposed with their current activism.
Charles Crouch / @ popandsock
She said yes
While attending a protest together in Raleigh, North Carolina, Xavier Young he knelt down and proposed a girlfriend Marjorie Alston. "Making history while witnessing history," Young captioned his video of the proposal.
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."