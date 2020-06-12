Inspirational moments born out of Black Lives Matter protests

"Every day, I have seen incredible things in this protest."

That is how Tinashe recently described to E! News about his experience going out in support of Black Lives Matter after the death of George Floyd.

"It was really interesting to see firsthand the change in energy during the protest," he continued. "As more and more people have joined, the energy has become more and more hopeful, more and more united."

She is not alone.

How Regina King saying Seth Meyers during an appearance on June 11 in Late at night, "I'm striking a balance of optimism with pain. This is the first time in my life that I've seen people in other countries who support blacks in the best way. You know, seeing in Italy and Germany and all these different places, people who kneel and have signs that say Black Lives Matter. "

"The United States is always the country that is going to help someone else," he continued. "But that other countries are talking not only about the United States, but about American blacks, gives me hope."