Insomniac confirms Spider-Man: Miles Morales is an independent PS5 game

Insomniac Games has confirmed that the recently announced Spider-Man: Miles Morales It will be a standalone title for PlayStation 5, canceling rumors that the title was simply a remastered version or expansion of the original PS4. Spiderman that have been spinning since the reveal. Spider-Man: Miles Morales However, according to reports, its scope will be less than the original Bloomberg report that compared it to Uncharted: The Lost Legacy On reach.

Part of the confusion comes from comments from Simon Rutter, head of European business EVP at Sony Interactive Entertainment, who commented in an interview with The Telegraph, "I guess you could call it an expansion and upgrade from the previous game." Rutter went on to explain: “There is a substantial component to Miles Morales, which is the expansion element, but also within the game there have also been significant improvements to the game and the game engine, obviously deploying some of the main PlayStation technologies and features. 5 . "

Despite Rutter's comments, developer Insomniac Games has confirmed in a tweet that Spider-Man: Miles Morales is an "independent game,quot; that continues the adventures of the Spider-Man video game.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy was a 2017 spinoff of the mainline series entry Uncharted 4: The End of a Thief, which shared game elements, graphics and technology similar to the previous title. But it was a smaller and shorter experience than a traditional experience Unexplored game. (It also sold for $ 39 retail, instead of a full price of $ 59.) Spider-Man: Miles Morales, according to Bloomberg "The report will follow a similar strategy, with a "significantly shorter,quot; execution time than the original. Spiderman (which took approximately 40 hours to complete, not counting DLC ​​expansions).

But unlike The lost legacy, which was launched on the same platform as Uncharted 4, Spider-Man: Miles Morales It will have the added wrinkle that in addition to focusing on a new character and adding new gameplay features, the PS5 title will also build on the PS4 game with new technical enhancements to take advantage of the console's more powerful hardware. A publication in the PlayStation blog it details some of those improvements, including "almost instantaneous fast trips into New York City from Marvel,quot; and "highly detailed character models and enhanced visuals," compared to the original PS4 title.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will launch on PlayStation 5 this holiday season.