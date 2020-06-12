Inside Matt James's singles casting: it was a long time

Finally, some progress is being made within Single franchise.
After 40 seasons, 18 years, a black bachelorette party, many tweets, many podcasts, many articles, and a petition nearing 90,000 signatures, ABC announced that Matt James has been chosen as the first Black Bachelor.
The movement is interesting for multiple reasons. Usually, Single Candidates are chosen from contestants of the most recent season or at least one previous season, and are normally chosen after the most recent season of High school. Matt James has not appeared in any Single show before, and next season of High school unable to film due to coronavirus pandemic.
Matt is, however, known for Bachelor Nation thanks to being the best friend of Tyler Cameron, and later it closes with the reigning bachelorette party Hannah Brown. He had been chosen as a suitor for the upcoming bachelorette party Clare CrawleyAlthough even that was met with some confusion as he is a decade younger than the 39-year-old stylist.
Matt's casting announcement came four days after the Baccalaureate Diversity Campaign launched his petition with 13 calls to action to improve diversity in the franchise. The first was to choose a black man as the protagonist of the next season of The Bachelorand ABC, Warner Bros and Chris Harrison We were completely silent on the matter until this morning's announcement, making it appear that the announcement was entirely a response to the request and to Rachel Lindsaysaying she is ready to cut ties if the franchise doesn't work better.
Rachel herself I congratulate Matt, but also tweeted"It would be remiss not to point out that, in the current climate, it feels like an knee jerk and a result of social pressure. This ad, without any further compromise on diversity, skims deep into the deeper issues under the rug " "
Paul Bruinooge for Getty Images
Sources tell E! News, the decision was not the result of Rachel's request or comments, although the decision to choose Matt as the Bachelor so early without him being in High school first "it was done very recently, in the last few weeks."
"ABC producers and executives knew they needed to add diversity to the franchise and wanted to make a statement with action," says one source. "It took a long time. The producers were always interested in Matt. They saw his friendship with Tyler and his philanthropic work, and they could see that he has an attractive charm and personality. Tyler definitely helped put pressure on Matt. He initially connected him to the producers and I got him interviews for the Clare season. "
Clare's season is still supposed to start filming next month, but Matt won't be a contestant and probably wouldn't have been a "plausible candidate,quot; for her anyway, a source says, "given what has already happened between them in social networks,quot;. "
The initial cast for their season, including Matt, was announced on March 11. In late April, Clare tweeted a message to some of the men chosen for her season, saying, "If you're doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts even before you're in my season … you're in it for the wrong reasons .. . "
"Respect the opportunity you have been given. Respect the rules. Respect me."
Matt, who already had a small following thanks to Tyler, made himself available on Cameo, the site that allows fans to pay for celebrity video messages, though, as he explained, it was all to help people affected by the pandemic. , with proceeds going to charity.
"Now, for those of you who may have missed the message earlier this week, me and Alex Bachman … pledged all of our Cameo earnings to the Robin Hood Foundation to fight this fight," he said on Instagram Stories. "We are looking for creative ways to raise money for these children who are the future and I hope everyone can help."
Clare then cleared up that "it was about MULTIPLE men and a general thought I was having as we sat here in a real life crisis where time + someone's sincerity (everyone) has so much weight and value."
One source says that after these tweets, "Matt was very concerned that Clare would not accept him or that he would have no more opportunities," and another source says that Matt as a contestant would not have been "credible,quot; anyway.
Also, now that the Bachelor has already been announced, a source believes it is good news for Clare.
"The good news for Clare is that her cast will know from the start that they don't have a chance to be the next single. So hopefully there will be more for 'the right reasons'."
Clare's season also continued with the casting while production was delayed.
Matt's season The Bachelor it won't start filming for a while, depending on when and how productions can resume, but a source tells E! News that you are "excited for your trip,quot;.
"He is excited to be the voice of change for the franchise and to be the example. Everything is working out and I would not be filming for several months at the moment," says the source.
Stephen Lovekin / Shutterstock
With the announcement, ABC President Karey Burke said Matt has been on the network's radar since February and that the ABC executive Rob mills, who oversees the franchise, spoke to Variety about the announcement. He claims that Matt was already being considered for Bachelor when he was chosen in the first place.
"When we realized that the closure was going to extend over the summer, we started to think about how we were going to choose our Bachelor," Mills told the site. "Matt was someone who was on our radar and we were thinking about him. We were thinking about announcing it early, or did we put it in the Clare season and then announce it later, if it doesn't work with Clare? He didn't make a final decision until recently but this has been talked about for quite some time. "
Mills also said the decision to choose Matt "was not an answer,quot; to Rachel's criticism or request.
"We could have made this announcement sooner or later," he said. "Certainly, no one is blind to what's going on in the world, so I hope this announcement serves as a bit of optimism for a time when we can really use this. But I don't want this to seem like we're slapping each other. lap or victory lap. We don't want this, in any way, to look like a cure for everything and look like, "Hey! Look what we did here! "We know it is a few grains of sand in a very large hourglass. It took us a while to get to where we are and we will continue to move forward, and I recognize that it may not be enough. years, I think it's gotten better and with Matt's announcement, I hope it keeps getting better. We're very excited about Matt. "
The Bachelor and High school we hope he starts filming again in the coming months, and Mike Fleiss, the show's creator, claim (is They haven't finished making changes yet.
"More to come … We can do it and we will do better!"
Time will tell.