Injured climber on Mount Neva rescued with the help of the Black Hawk helicopter.

A 22-year-old climber who was seriously injured in a fall on Mount Neva and a Colorado Army National Guard helicopter assisted Thursday in the rescue effort.

At approximately 8 a.m., the Boulder County Communications Center received a report from a family member that the injured man who was climbing had only activated a GPS emergency alert device, according to an office press release. from the bailiff.

Rescue teams used GPS coordinates to locate the injured climber who had fallen about 400 meters from a snow field, according to the statement. He hit rocks in the fall and suffered serious injuries to his lower body.

Search and rescue teams, on the ground and from the air, using Flight For Life Colorado, caught up with the man and assisted him while waiting for a Black Hawk guard helicopter with a hoist. Black Hawk took the man to Boulder Airport, where an waiting ambulance took him to a local hospital.

"Although he was climbing alone, he had the proper safety gear with him, including the handheld GPS device and an orange rescue blanket, which helped rescuers quickly locate him," the statement said.

The rescue took around four hours. The sheriff's office, the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Nederland Fire, American Medical Response, Flight For Life Colorado and the Colorado Army National Guard participated in the rescue.