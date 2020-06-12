Influential Ashley Stock's 3-year-old daughter rested

Photograph of Michelle Beller
Ashley Stock3-year-old daughter Stevie Lynn Stockshas been buried
The influencer announced the news Thursday by sharing some photos of the funeral on Instagram. The images showed Ashley gathering around the coffin with her husband, Benand his sons Wesley and Sawyer. Family members placed roses on the coffin and hugged each other. His handprints also appeared along the side.
Ashley captioned the photos with lyrics from Hamilton"It's Quiet Uptown,quot;, played in the musical shortly after Alexander Hamiltonson of Philip go dead
"There are moments when words do not come. There is suffering too terrible to name. Hold your child as tightly as you can and push away the unimaginable," part of him said. "In the moments when you are so deep, it is easier to swim. They move to the upper reaches and learn to live with the unimaginable."
Stevie passed away in May after a battle with brain cancer.
"At 1:05 pm on May 27, Stevie took her last breath in our arms," Ashley wrote on Instagram at the time. "There have been many miracles and countless moments of God that I will put into words when my heart is strong. For now, I am overwhelmed by the relief that she is at peace, but I also feel overwhelmed by such intense pain that I can not put it in words ".
In the post, Ashley wrote about her pain.
"I let it out a little bit at a time, like when you gently twist the top of a liter soda bottle … releasing the built-up pressure bit by bit to keep it from exploding all over the place," he continued. "I guess that's how it is. I'm turning the lid on my pain gently. Because if I release it all at once, I don't see how I could survive."
She also expressed how kindness to herself and mourners was her "most effective approach to pain in recent months."
"We have full faith that there is a greater purpose to this tragedy (and it is already unfolding through its stories of renewed hope), but unfortunately, faith is not a card to 'get out of pain'. and that's fine, "Ashley concluded. "I don't know how to do this, so for now we will continue one day at a time sustained by the grace of God, the support of loved ones, and the prayers of strangers who have become friends."
In April, Ashley, who runs the blog. Little Miss Mom, shared that Stevie had been admitted to Children & # 39; s Hospital Los Angeles "due to the rapid decline in motor function." Later that month, Ashley learned that Stevie's tumor was "a form of cancer called DIPG (Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma)." Later, the girl returned home to spend comfortable time with her family.
Earlier this week, Ashley wrote about how she continues to "feel the need,quot; to put her pain "somewhere."
"Not pawn it or rule it out … but this overwhelming need to mold it into something new," he continued. "But my heart is tired. And my sadness is crippling, exhausting, and exhausting. Which means my hopes of 'getting up' are learning to be patient with the Lord's time. & # 39; First, you must feel it … everything "reminds me. So, for now, I give myself permission to be slow, sad, quiet, indecisive and without thinking about what's to come for our little family. "
Then he described how "a daily talk,quot; occurs.
"Embrace the discomfort of pain Ashley, accept your overwhelming desire to be with Stevie right now as a reminder of how well you loved her," he continued. "You don't need to keep asking 'what's going on now' … just feel and listen, then the path will unfold in its time."