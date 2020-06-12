Influential Ashley Stock's 3-year-old daughter rested

Stevie passed away in May after a battle with brain cancer.

"At 1:05 pm on May 27, Stevie took her last breath in our arms," ​​Ashley wrote on Instagram at the time. "There have been many miracles and countless moments of God that I will put into words when my heart is strong. For now, I am overwhelmed by the relief that she is at peace, but I also feel overwhelmed by such intense pain that I can not put it in words ".

In the post, Ashley wrote about her pain.

"I let it out a little bit at a time, like when you gently twist the top of a liter soda bottle … releasing the built-up pressure bit by bit to keep it from exploding all over the place," he continued. "I guess that's how it is. I'm turning the lid on my pain gently. Because if I release it all at once, I don't see how I could survive."

She also expressed how kindness to herself and mourners was her "most effective approach to pain in recent months."

"We have full faith that there is a greater purpose to this tragedy (and it is already unfolding through its stories of renewed hope), but unfortunately, faith is not a card to 'get out of pain'. and that's fine, "Ashley concluded. "I don't know how to do this, so for now we will continue one day at a time sustained by the grace of God, the support of loved ones, and the prayers of strangers who have become friends."