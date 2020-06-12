In the failed effort of Colorado lawmakers to extend the eviction moratorium

In the closing hours of Colorado's 2020 legislative session and with an eviction moratorium about to expire, Senate Democrats feverishly worked on a last-minute plan to protect hundreds of thousands of Colorado residents who may be at risk eviction in the coming months.

State Senator Julie Gonzales, a Democrat from Denver, hoped to extend the moratorium until October. While emotionally speaking in the Senate about home insecurity, Senator Jeff Bridges of D-Greenwood Village was working to negotiate a last-minute deal. But late Thursday night, it seemed unlikely that he would join before the legislature is lifted in the coming days.

There is an additional urgency beyond the legislators' schedule: Governor Jared Polis, in response to ongoing economic ruin and job loss, issued a temporary executive order prohibiting evictions and foreclosures, and expires at the end of this week. If the legislature does not act by then, the matter will fall to the governor. Polis said he has promised to work with the General Assembly to protect tenants, but has not promised to extend his executive order. Few expect him to take action on the scale of what Gonzales and others have in mind.

"At the end of the day, if the legislature fails to act, the responsibility to respond to the impending tsunami of evictions that threaten our state, more than 400,000 people, 61,000 in the city and county of Denver alone, all goes back to Governor Polis." Gonzales said. "It is extraordinarily clear that he will have to act if we don't do something."

Unemployment has skyrocketed to double digits in the state since the coronavirus seized here in March, creating an unexpected financial crisis for many Colorado residents.

"The big time when all of this is going to get worse is July 31, when federal unemployment benefits go out," said Sam Gilman, co-founder of the Colorado Eviction Defense Project. "Tenants who have relied on these funds as a lifeline to pay their rent immediately will face great difficulty paying it."

The owners have been free to continue filing evictions during the governor's moratorium, even though they have not been prosecuted. The floodgates could open next week, depending on whether and how the legislature and Polis act.

Gonzales spent the week in negotiations almost nonstop, trying to gain the support of at least 17 other 35-member Senate members to pass an eviction moratorium. There are 19 Democrats in the chamber, but several have wavered, as is often the case with progressive legislation here. Democratic Sen. Joann Ginal of Fort Collins owns a rental property and has proven especially difficult to sell in a moratorium extension.

A month ago, Democrats said they had plans for a housing aid law. They would not pursue a rent and mortgage freeze, but were considering an extension of the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures, a temporary ban on the application of late payments by landlords, and an extension of the current grace period. 10 days someone has to invent. Money and keep your house.

But once the legislature reconvened on May 26, lawmakers who had been optimistic about broad housing relief said they were unsure what the plan was. The talks stalled to the point that Gonzales and Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, said Wednesday night that they did not know how they would proceed.

"Honestly, they have been the owners," Gonzales said, when asked why he has taken so long to present the proposal. "Fundamentally, I don't think the Apartment Association wants a moratorium. How should I say this? They want to be able to continue to evict people even in the midst of the pandemic."

Democratic Senator Faith Winter lamented Thursday night that the housing lobby remains powerful, even as housing insecurity skyrockets.

"The power dynamic in this building has not changed," said Winter, who along with Gonzales is one of the progressive leaders of the Senate.

The association has been working behind the scenes and on social media to thwart Gonzales' bill. But spokeswoman Michelle Lyng rejected the idea of ​​landlords evicting tenants. Lyng noted that, on average, landlords pocket only a fraction of the amount of money they bring in from rents. Most go toward mortgage, maintenance and personal payments, he said, arguing that if the legislature suspends the evictions, small-scale homeowners in particular may have a hard time meeting their obligations.

Lyng said landlords want to keep tenants and use eviction requests as a last resort.

Leading eviction law firm Tschetter Sulzer has been sending periodic explosions by email, urging recipients to be prepared to fight a possible eviction moratorium.

"We cannot emphasize enough that we need ALL of our clients to call and / or email these senators IMMEDIATELY and express their opposition," said one email.

As word spread about the legislature's last-minute push for a temporary eviction ban, activists on the side of the moratorium also rallied its troops.

Mariah Wood, a 24-year-old girl who lost her job in March, was seen confronting Ginal on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

"In fact, I had to leave my apartment and throw away almost everything I have that doesn't fit in the back seat of my car," Wood told the senator. "I heard that you actually oppose the eviction moratorium. … If it doesn't happen, people will end up homeless, like me right now.

"That is in your hands."

Ginal quietly replied that Wood was misinformed and after a minute walked away. Ginal told The Post that he later returned to speak to Wood and other members of the local chapter of Democratic Socialists of America.

"I feel for them," said the senator. "I am trying to find a balance."

Ginal declined to be interviewed beyond that. Some of her Senate colleagues are quite frustrated with her.

Meanwhile, the legislature continues to advance House Bill 1410, which would provide approximately $ 20 million in assistance to tenants and homeowners with mortgages. Gonzales could move forward to add an eviction moratorium to that bill as an amendment. She said she is open to any course of action that preserves the moratorium, but the possible paths seem less and less.

"I have been at 11 pm phone calls, phone calls at 7:30 am, to have these conversations with my colleagues, the stakeholders, to appeal to the best natures of people and remind them of the crisis we are still in." , said. "I feel like I'm screaming at the top of my lungs, and I think there are some members of my caucus who are more concerned with the owners and make sure they are complete."