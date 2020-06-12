In pictures: the legendary outdoor gym & # 39; Kachalka & # 39; of Kiev comes back to life after closing

With many reduced pleasure activities during confinement, the Kyivans, like many of us, have had to be creative when it comes to exercising. But now that coronavirus restrictions, which were first introduced in March, are finally beginning to ease, the city's famous "Kachalka,quot; gym is welcoming former regulars en masse.

Opened in 1966, the outdoor gym, located on Dolobetskyi Island in the heart of the Ukrainian capital, is as popular as ever after police restored access to the island.

With the blocking restrictions eased, outdoor workouts have been resumed in earnest with local enthusiasts flocking to use the outdoor space and equipment.

Andriy Demyanchenko, 55, who has trained here for 35 years, said he missed the place during the shutdown:

"I have been training here since 1985, and for me this is the best place to train. I use all kinds of gym equipment present here."

Chained to the ground to prevent theft, most gym equipment was built with scrap metal from old tools and machine parts. Gym users carefully maintain the equipment themselves and also make new parts to add to the offered apparatus.

After exercising, many gym goers take a dip in the Dnieper River to cool off. While it's a popular spot for fitness fanatics, the island has also welcomed the return of office workers, youth groups, and couples flocking to its shores to relax after work.