"I will not allow Shraddha to resume work." – Shakti Kapoor

Shakti Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are one of the best Bollywood father and daughter duos. Shraddha is having a successful film career, while her father Shakti Kapoor is one of the industry's most iconic comedians and villains. Recently, a funny video of Shakti Kapoor also went viral where he was seen carrying a trash can on his head, obtaining alcohol for his entire society. Today, the veteran was candid about whether he will work while Unlock 1 unfolds and how his family is dealing with the slight change.

He said: “I will not go out to work for now, nor will I allow my daughter Shraddha to resume work. I don't think the threat has disappeared. I feel like the worst is yet to come. I will not let my children out for now. I know that work is important but not at the cost of life. It will be very chaotic if people start shooting now. I tell the industry people in our group that it's better to wait than to pay the hospital bills. It is still a very bad state of affairs outside. ”

He added: "There are no beds in hospitals and they are carrying a pump to treat people. There was a news story that a person was kept tied to his bed in the hospital because he was unable to pay his bills. I'm going to make a video about this too. The world has become a very sad place now. There is no humanity left. "