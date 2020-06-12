I-94 work begins between Huron Street and I-275 in Washtenaw, Wayne counties begin June 18 – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $ 7 million to repair 9.5 miles of I-94 from east of Huron Street in Washtenaw County to east of I-275 in Wayne County.

Work includes pavement repairs on the highway and ramps, joint and reseal repairs, drain cleaning, diamond grinding and truck scale replacement in the Belleville rest area.

UPDATED START DATE:

Thursday June 18, 2020

8 p.m.

FINAL DATE:

Late autumn 2020

TRAFFIC DETAILS:

I-94 eastbound and westbound will remain open with lane closures that vary during days, nights, and weekends. All lanes will remain open during morning and afternoon driving hours. Single lane closings can occur Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. at 3 p.m. Up to two lanes can be closed during night work between 8 p.m. at 5 a.m. The weekend work will be done from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m., Monday, with an open lane.

