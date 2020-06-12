Human remains found in Monroe County linked to missing man – Up News Info Detroit

LASALLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Human remains found in a ditch in southeast Michigan have been identified as a 55-year-old man who last lived in a group home when he went missing in 2018, authorities said Friday.

There were no signs of foul play, but the cause of Ronald Kramarz Jr.'s death remains unknown, the detective sergeant said. Brian Quinn of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The remains of the Southfield man were found on May 24 in a drainage ditch in LaSalle Township.

"How this man got to where they found him is unknown," Quinn told The Monroe News. "There are several possibilities of what happened."

Quinn said Kramarz lived in a group home in October 2018 and had told someone that he wanted to go to Ohio, which borders Monroe County.

He was identified through dental records and a metal rod on his leg.

