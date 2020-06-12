How the King of Staten Island let Pete Davidson process his pain

Paraphrasing the immortal words of Carrie Fisher, Pete davidson he finally takes his broken heart and turns it into art.
From his early days as a teenage comedian to becoming one of the youngest people to join the cast of Saturday night live—Not to mention his first cast member born in the 1990s— Davidson's childhood trauma had been part of his story. But he has never addressed pain as broadly and unswervingly as he has in the new movie. The King of Staten Island.
"When you see someone like Pete, you know a lot is happening. You really don't know what he is. I think a lot of people are interested in his fight." Judd Apatow, who not only directed the film, now available upon request, but co-wrote it with Davidson and his best friend Dave Sirushe said in a glance at the film courtesy of Universal Pictures. "They want to know, 'How are you? What happened to you?' The King of Staten Island is an opportunity for Pete to tell you about himself and about your feelings and his journey."
For strangers, Davidson was seven years old when his father Scott Davidson, a New York City firefighter, died on duty during the September 11 terrorist attacks. Suffering such a devastating loss at such a young age was, as he said The New York Times in 2015, "overwhelming,quot;. He started acting at school, at one point pulled his hair to the point of baldness, and struggled with suicidal thoughts.
"And it was really very difficult for him to recover and I would even say that it has been recently that he is finding his way and is fine." Amy Davidson, the comedian's beloved mother, says in the feature film.
From his first standing performance at age 16 in a Staten Island bowling alley, Davidson's career has been a steady upward trajectory, with appearances in Guy Code, Wild & # 39; N Outand Brooklyn nine nine. A cameo in Apatow & # 39; s Derailed train, who co-starred SNL & # 39;s Bill haderIt helped him get audition for the long NBC night comedy series. He was only 20 years old when he made his first appearance on the show.
Along the way, Davidson has been disarmingly honest about his struggles, sharing his diagnoses with Chron's disease and borderline personality disorder. But it is only with this last film that he dared to expose himself so completely.
Mary Cybulski / Universal Pictures
"One of the first conversations we had was, 'How should it be autobiographical The King of Staten Island "Apatow admits." We decided it could be completely fictional, but it's an imagination of what Pete's life would have been like if he hadn't found comedy and dreams of being a tattoo artist. "
In the film, Davidson plays Scott, a young man in his 20s caught in a development arrested since the death of his firefighter father when he was only seven years old. Over the course of the movie, he is forced to finally deal with his pain and begin to move on with his life. Marisa Tomei She is a co-star of Margie, Scott's mother, and is Amy's substitute. Meanwhile, Apatow's daughter Maude Apatow plays Scott's younger sister Claire, the fictional version of Davidson's younger sister Casey.
"It's pretty transparent as it could be," Davidson tells E! News of how he came to tell his story. "We really wanted to follow this family and the tragedy and how it affected them. And we wanted to show how the tragedy could be overcome through life's experiences. So I think we more or less maintained it; everything I wanted to do had to do what ".
Sister Casey referred to the effect the film had on her brother in the first feature film, explaining: "However, I think this film caused a lot of emotions. Both good and bad. But I think it will be therapeutic."
As Davidson puts it, his younger sister is absolutely right. "I think when you can share a story like this at this magnitude and with so many people, it really allowed me to be as open and honest as I could be and helped me deal with many of my personal demons," he says. "This was something, one of the goals of this movie was to allow myself to leave my past behind and I think we could do it."
Davidson's other best friend Ricky Velez, one of the many important figures in the life of the comedian who appears in the film, admits that it is "great,quot; to see his friend "take something that is so vulnerable,quot; and bring it to life. "I think a lot of people don't understand Pete and this is a little glimpse into his life," he continues.
While the film can give viewers who may only be familiar with the comedian through his recent high-profile romances, the chance to find out who is a little better – for Davidson, the intention of the film was a bit simpler. .
"The movie is like my love letter to my mother and tries to end that part of my life," he says in the feature film. "I feel like maybe we come to a place where we can finally let go a little bit."
Now the king can wait for what follows.
The King of Staten Island is now available upon request.
(E! And Universal Pictures are part of the NBCUniversal family.)