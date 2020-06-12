How the King of Staten Island let Pete Davidson process his pain

Paraphrasing the immortal words of Carrie Fisher, Pete davidson he finally takes his broken heart and turns it into art.

From his early days as a teenage comedian to becoming one of the youngest people to join the cast of Saturday night live—Not to mention his first cast member born in the 1990s— Davidson's childhood trauma had been part of his story. But he has never addressed pain as broadly and unswervingly as he has in the new movie. The King of Staten Island.

"When you see someone like Pete, you know a lot is happening. You really don't know what he is. I think a lot of people are interested in his fight." Judd Apatow, who not only directed the film, now available upon request, but co-wrote it with Davidson and his best friend Dave Sirushe said in a glance at the film courtesy of Universal Pictures. "They want to know, 'How are you? What happened to you?' The King of Staten Island is an opportunity for Pete to tell you about himself and about your feelings and his journey."