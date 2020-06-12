How Jason Derulo is using music and TikTok to unite people in the middle of COVID-19

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep many indoors, or at least at a healthy distance from friends and family,Jason Derulo He's doing his best to bring people together, whether it's with his fun TikToks or new music.

Derulo recently extended his efforts to patients and caregivers in health centers with the help of Healing Through Music, an initiative spearheaded by Musicians On Call and Hyundai Hope On Wheels. Like other artists like Sia and Darius Rucker In fact, Derulo amazed hospital staff and patients with virtual performance.

The musician described the experience to E! Erin lim in Daily pop, while highlighting the importance of unity.

"In these times, whenever we can try to unite, I think it's a beautiful thing," Derulo explained. "It was a fun thing that I hoped would brighten some people's days. And I had a great time doing it, honestly. What they have been able to build is really special and I hope they will continue to do so." "