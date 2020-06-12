How Jason Derulo is using music and TikTok to unite people in the middle of COVID-19

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep many indoors, or at least at a healthy distance from friends and family,Jason Derulo He's doing his best to bring people together, whether it's with his fun TikToks or new music.
Derulo recently extended his efforts to patients and caregivers in health centers with the help of Healing Through Music, an initiative spearheaded by Musicians On Call and Hyundai Hope On Wheels. Like other artists like Sia and Darius Rucker In fact, Derulo amazed hospital staff and patients with virtual performance.
The musician described the experience to E! Erin lim in Daily pop, while highlighting the importance of unity.
"In these times, whenever we can try to unite, I think it's a beautiful thing," Derulo explained. "It was a fun thing that I hoped would brighten some people's days. And I had a great time doing it, honestly. What they have been able to build is really special and I hope they will continue to do so." "
Derulo continued: "You know, now more than ever, we need each other … I mean, we are all going through the same thing and I think that in itself brings us closer; that we are all going through these difficult times together, without to be able to get out of our houses but at the same time spend a little more time with the people we care about. "
He encouraged anyone who listened to start taking advantage of this time if they haven't already, "either learning to sing or learning to cook."
"You know, just take the time to come out stronger than you came in," added Derulo.
You've certainly found ways to avoid getting bored. Last month, Derulo released a new song called "Savage Love,quot;. In the song, Derulo described himself singing about a woman who "is very fixated on her forms but who is in love with who she is."
"This song was a really fun start because it came from a TikTok phenomenon," he told Lim. "And you know, I love TikTok a little bit. But yeah, it came from a celebration of cultures, which I think is home now."
With 22 million followers, Derulo could certainly be considered a TikTok phenomenon. When he reached the 22,000,000 mark earlier this week, he made a celebratory video in which he attempted to eat 22 hamburgers.
"Actually, I didn't get to 22; I ate 20. And it was crazy," said the singer. "I mean, you would think it would be a dream to do it, eat that amount, but man, that was a nightmare.
Derulo said he was nauseous every five minutes and, finally, "every bite was pain."
"But I did it for the people!" he said. "I had to do it for the celebration."
In the few days since the trick, Derulo revealed that he had already noticed an increase in weight.
"It's not just about eating the burgers!" added. "Your appetite, your stomach,it grows. So I've been hungry ever since. I like it, I get up every day and say, 'Damn, I'm hungry! "
See the full Daily pop interview in the clip above.