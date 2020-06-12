Hopes and dreams on hold: the impact of COVID-19 on niche sports

In this episode from Undeclared Europe, Rodrigo Barbosa of explores how the coronavirus has affected the careers of three high-level athletes.

Like all aspects of life, the sports industry, with a global value of more than 430 billion euros, has been greatly affected by the coronavirus. However, on an individual level, the pandemic has also had a major impact on the vast majority of athletes. Blocking restrictions across Europe have forced many of them to rethink their careers and redefine their future and career goals.

Sports psychologist Makis Chamalidis, co-author of the book "Champion dans la tête,quot; or "Mind of a Champion,quot;, says that the crisis has created "a moment of uncertainty, with no real end in sight. We have seen athletes who have managed to make this, getting organized and others who have lost their way and had a little more difficulty staying focused. "

The Olympic dream waiting

With nearly 100 international medals to his credit, including several European and world titles, Portuguese sprint canoeist Fernando Pimenta had his eyes set on the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Like all Olympic athletes, Fernando now knows that he will have to wait another year to give his best shot and live his sports dream. He says he will take advantage of the "extra year, to try to improve, if possible, even a little."

"I would compare it to an injury,quot;

Jeanne Collonge has a calm steely resistance that hides the fire of a champion. Winner of several IronMan events, this endurance triathlete was also the record holder, between 2012 and 2015, of one of the most difficult long distance triathlons in the world, the Embrunman.

He stopped his career in 2017 to have a child. She came back slowly and steadily and 2020 was supposed to be her big year back.

Jeanne compares the crisis to "injury,quot;, adding: "At first we are a little in denial. At first we are sad or even angry. And then we have to accept it and, above all, do everything we can to get used to the new situation " Explaining that she feels better now, Jeanne admits: "It is a little frustrating to feel good and not be able to express yourself in a career."

Adjusting to the new normal

Living in Vermiglio, in the Dolomites mountains, Davide Magnini embodies the spirit of an athlete "in the open air,quot;. At 22, he has already won several world and European ski mountaineering championships and is a rising star in the world of trail running, having won the legendary Marathon du Mont Blanc in 2019. He was also second in the Golden Trail World Series from last year, behind "king,quot; Kilian Jornet.

Even if he lives in a small mountain town, Davide says he has strictly adhered to the blocking restrictions imposed by Italian authorities, given the country's high infection rate and knowing that many of his fans consider him a role model.

Niche has a stronger blow

Canoeing, triathlon, downhill skiing and trail running are top-notch sports, but they don't enjoy media coverage and worldwide attention from soccer or tennis.

Athletes in such sports rely heavily on prize money and sponsorship. No competition means no cash prizes and, according to the Federation of the European Sporting Goods Industry (FESI), almost half of all companies in the sports sector have suffered between 50 and 90 percent loss in revenue .

"There was a moment, when I saw that many companies were not going to be able to resist, that they would be forced to stop (their activity) … I thought that could be the case of the brands that support me," says Jeanne.

When she is not doing triathlon, Jeanne works as a translator and wants to become a mental coach for athletes, insisting that it is important "to have other strings on your arch."

Fortunately, for all three athletes, their sponsors have wanted to assure them of their continued support during the pandemic. A survey by the European Sponsorship Association shows that despite the crisis, 72 percent of brands plan to meet their sponsorship commitments.

Strength through adversity.

The future of sports competition is still uncertain for many, but with blocking restrictions across Europe, top athletes are quickly adapting and waiting for a post-Covid world.

Fernando believes he believes he will "come out stronger,quot; from this period and still feels he will have a chance to compete in 2020, even if it is not the Olympics. Jeanne says that "if there are no careers," she will work on her weaknesses and "will try to progress to be ready by 2021."

As for Davide, he believes that this pandemic will change the world, but "it will not alter the desire and passion of athletes to do what they love the most."