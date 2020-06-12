Hong Kongers sing protest hymn a year after major clashes

Thousands of Hong Kong people sang a popular protest hymn and chanted slogans across the city as they celebrated the first anniversary of the main clashes between police and protesters in favor of democracy.

The first major clash of the 2019 anti-government protests took place on June 12, when the police used tear gas against the people occupying the Legislative Council.

The protests of June 12, 2020 started peacefully with people holding photos and lights in the air and singing songs and slogans.

The scene turned into chaos when the police began to disperse the crowds. According to images appearing on social media, a gunman attacked protesting crowds and injured at least one person in Kwun Tong.

The police had warned people that they risked being arrested for an unauthorized meeting if they went outside.

Officers reportedly detained several protesters in front of two different department stores, and the images show people arrested amid the protests. Among those arrested was opposition lawmaker Ted Hui Chi-Fung.