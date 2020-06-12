Hickenlooper – guilty and despicable

To the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee of Washington, D.C. and to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York: How is that coronation of ethically challenged and now guilty John Hickenlooper working?

The Independent Ethics Commission has stated that Hickenlooper violated Colorado's ethics laws when he accepted gifts from corporate interests on two separate occasions, including his trip to Turin, Italy, to participate in the Bilderberg meeting, a secret gathering of billionaires from elite of the world.

Before being convicted, Hickenlooper repeatedly refused to appear and testify, forcing the commission to despise him.

Schumer and the DSCC must be quite nervous about their hand-selected candidate. Why else would they send one of their most powerful legal weapons in Washington, Marc Elias, who was legal adviser to Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, to oversee Hickenlooper's defense? Mark Grueskin, one of Colorado's most respected Democratic electoral law attorneys who represented Hickenlooper, apparently did not meet the DSCC's superior legal standards.

Remember, you are much smarter and much more capable if you come from Washington D.C. You can expect more involvement from the DSCC and Schumer in the Hickenlooper campaign after this fiasco. They are responsible for this type.

At least Elias was being paid by the DSCC and not by taxpayers, unlike Hickenlooper's attorney, who has been paid more than $ 80,000 from a federal dollar fund meant to help Colorado recover from the 2011 recession. What do Hickenlooper's legal and ethical issues have to do with a state fund originally created to help our state recover from the September 11 terrorist attacks? Absolutely nothing.

But, remember, Hickenlooper is special. The rules do not apply to him. He may send a subpoena from the Independent Ethics Commission. It put Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser in the politically awkward position of having to ask the Denver District Court to enforce the subpoena against Hickenlooper.

Apparently, Hickenlooper learned nothing from his previous pathetic claim that the media should be in his pocket and defend him from his accusers who declare "you should be protecting me on things like this."

He clearly thought that the Independent Ethics Commission would finally be there to protect him against the accusations if he delayed long enough. He was wrong. The commission voted unanimously to dismiss it, the first time such action has been taken since it was created 14 years ago.

Former federal prosecutor Bill Leone, a member of the commission appointed by Hickenlooper, said it best when he voted to despise Hickenlooper: “The defendant (Hickenlooper) has indicated a lack of respect for the commission, a lack of respect for the law . "

Even after being scorned, he defiantly told the commission that he would appear but on his own schedule. He said it would appear almost two weeks later, on June 16. Commission chair Elizabeth Espinosa Krupa, who was also named by Hickenlooper, rejected this saying: "We had assurances before he showed up and he did not."

And from all of this we have really got to know the real John Hickenlooper. He really believes that the rules and laws do not apply to him. I really hoped that the commission would collapse because, after all, he is John Hickenlooper.

So did your legal and campaign teams support this arrogance of your candidate? I do not think so. There is no doubt that you have very professional people on your campaign and your Colorado legal advisor is highly respected.

There is no way to be advised to suspend a commission subpoena. They clearly understood not only the political consequences of such behavior, but they knew it was simply wrong. This is about John Hickenlooper, not the people around him.

As bad as being found guilty of violating ethical laws is, being found with contempt is, in many ways, much worse. He shows contempt not only for the ethics commission, but also shows his contempt for the people of Colorado.

Colorado now knows that John Hickenlooper is guilty and despicable.

Dick Wadhams is a Republican political consultant and former Colorado Republican state president.

To send a letter to the editor about this article, send it online or check out our guidelines on how to send it by email or postal mail.