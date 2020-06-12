Here's Your Chance To Design The Key Art Of Wynonna Earp Season 4

It has been a long wait, but the return of Wynonna earp It's almost here. And Syfy wants you, yes you! Design the new key art for the fourth season.
Through a partnership with Tongal, Syfy asks Earpers to create and submit their designs for the official Wynonna earp season four key art. Showrunner of the series Emily Andras will be the judge and select the winner. The winner will have their art featured on all platforms as the official key art, in addition to winning $ 1,000. Five runners-up will also be selected, with each runner-up receiving $ 100 and viewing their featured artwork on Syfy's social channels.
Click play on the video below to get the details directly from Andras.
"Syfy knows that fans also have special powers. With this partnership, they are giving fans the opportunity to use their passion and creativity to participate in one of their favorite shows in a big way. Tongal is all about giving creators the opportunity to do what they love, so we're excited to be able to drive this experience for fans and give them a creative outlet while at home. " James DeJulio, co-founder and CEO of Tongal, said in a statement.
This is the third year that Syfy and Tongal have partnered to create content "for the fans, for the fans." Tongal is an online content creation platform used worldwide. Click here to view the official contest rules and submit your designs.
Season four, which premieres on Syfy in the summer of 2020, begins with the infamous Broken Earp Curse and Wynonna Earp (Melanie Scrofano) I'd love to celebrate with cold whiskey and hot donuts … but she's busy saving all her loved ones and the people from Purgatory as she faces off against her most devilish and earp-hating enemy yet, all without her trusty weapon, Peacemaker. .
Fans campaigned for the return of Wynonna earp after the series fell into limbo between the third and fourth seasons, due to financial problems. They put up billboards and organized social media campaigns to fight for the show's return.
"We are absolutely delighted to be able to do more Wynonna Earp, and we are grateful to our networks and partners for working hard to ensure that we can," Andras said in a statement in July 2019 when the terms were settled. "This is a tremendous testament to our passionate and fierce fans, the Earpers, who remind us every day how to fight like hell for the things you love with wit, ferocity, and kindness."
Search Wynonna earp season four on Syfy in the summer of 2020.
