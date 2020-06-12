Here's Your Chance To Design The Key Art Of Wynonna Earp Season 4

It has been a long wait, but the return of Wynonna earp It's almost here. And Syfy wants you, yes you! Design the new key art for the fourth season.

Through a partnership with Tongal, Syfy asks Earpers to create and submit their designs for the official Wynonna earp season four key art. Showrunner of the series Emily Andras will be the judge and select the winner. The winner will have their art featured on all platforms as the official key art, in addition to winning $ 1,000. Five runners-up will also be selected, with each runner-up receiving $ 100 and viewing their featured artwork on Syfy's social channels.