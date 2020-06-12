Here's how to take the North Boston Wall Tour

You can take a wall tour of North Boston this summer – all you need is a car and a map.
In April, the North Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau released a "North Boston Wall Map,quot; highlighting the artwork displayed on community buildings in North Boston. It's the perfect social distancing activity this season, as people will be exploring their communities, according to Ann Marie Casey, executive director of the North Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau.
"A lot of them can just take a car ride and see," said Casey. "Obviously being socially detached, going in small groups."
There are more than 100 murals throughout Essex County, Casey said.
The lineup of the map includes murals such as Okuda's Cat Witch in Salem, Nicole Salgar's Peoples of the First Light and Chuck Berrett in Lynn, Augustine Garcia's Our Fallen Heroes in Lawrence and Jon's John Greenleaf Whittier. P. Mooers at Amesbury.
"It's all public art," said Casey. "Everything is free. Everything is available 24/7."
Later, look at some of the murals you'll find to the north of the city.
Mill Yard & High Street, Amesbury
Cabot Street, Beverly
Main Streets and Porter, Gloucester
151 Essex St., Lawrence
65 Munroe St., Lynn