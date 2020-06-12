Here's how to take the North Boston Wall Tour

You can take a wall tour of North Boston this summer – all you need is a car and a map.

In April, the North Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau released a "North Boston Wall Map,quot; highlighting the artwork displayed on community buildings in North Boston. It's the perfect social distancing activity this season, as people will be exploring their communities, according to Ann Marie Casey, executive director of the North Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau.

"A lot of them can just take a car ride and see," said Casey. "Obviously being socially detached, going in small groups."

There are more than 100 murals throughout Essex County, Casey said.

A map of mural art north of Boston. —North of Boston Convention & Visitor Bureau

The lineup of the map includes murals such as Okuda's Cat Witch in Salem, Nicole Salgar's Peoples of the First Light and Chuck Berrett in Lynn, Augustine Garcia's Our Fallen Heroes in Lawrence and Jon's John Greenleaf Whittier. P. Mooers at Amesbury.

"It's all public art," said Casey. "Everything is free. Everything is available 24/7."

Later, look at some of the murals you'll find to the north of the city.

Mill Yard & High Street, Amesbury

"Al Capp,quot; by Jon P. Mooers at Amesbury. —North of Boston Convention & Visitor Bureau

Cabot Street, Beverly

An unnamed mural by Helen Burr and Sam Worthington in Beverly. —North of Boston Convention & Visitor Bureau

Main Streets and Porter, Gloucester

An unnamed mural by Tricia O’Neil in Gloucester. —North of Boston Convention & Visitor Bureau

151 Essex St., Lawrence

An unnamed mural by the Essex Art Center in Lawrence. —North of Boston Convention & Visitor Bureau

65 Munroe St., Lynn