Here's a list of weekend construction in Metro Detroit – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced a weekend construction list for the Detroit Metro on Friday.

MDOT says the weather affects all work and can cause delays or cancellations.

Here is the list below:

I-75:

Oakland – NB / SB 75, Clinton River to Baldwin, right lane closure, Friday 10 pm- Saturday 5am.

Oakland – EB / WB Maple Rd CLOSED at I-75, Friday 9pm – Saturday 9am.

I-94:

Macomb / Wayne – WB 94 CLOSED, 696 to Conner, Friday 8 PM-Mon 5am, including all on / off ramps. (see detour map)

Macomb – EB I-94, Little Mack 14 miles, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Saturdays 5 a.m. M. A 5 a. M.

Macomb – EB / WB I-94, 14 miles to Metro Pkwy / 16 miles, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Saturdays 5 am-Sun 9pm.

Macomb – EB 94, 21 miles to M-19 / New Haven Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Saturdays from 4 am to Sun 5:30 pm.

Macomb – EB / WB 23-mile ramps closed to EB I-94, Saturdays from 4 am to Sun 5:30 pm.

Wayne – EB 94, Chene to Mt. Elliot, 1 OPEN LANE, Thursday and Friday, 8 pm-5am.

Wayne – WB 94, Mt. Elliot to Chene, 1 LANEOPEN, Friday and Saturday 8 pm-5am.

I-696:

Macomb – EB 696, M-3 / Gratiot at 94, closed right lane, Friday 8 pm- Monday 5am.

Macomb – EB 696 RAMP CLOSED to WB 94, Friday 8pm – Mon 5am.

M-3: (Gratiot)

Macomb – RAMP NB / SB M-3 CLOSED to EB 696, Friday 8 pm- Mon 5am.

M-102: (8 miles)

Macomb – EB 8 Mile, M-3 to 94, 1 LANE OPEN, 3 left lanes with movable closure, Saturdays from 4 am to noon.

Macomb – WB 8 Mile, 94 to M-3, 1 LANE OPEN, 3 right lanes with mobile closure, Sundays from 4 am to noon.

Macomb – EB / WB 8 Mile, M-3 to 94, 2 LANES OPEN, 2 closed, Monday noon-end of July.

Macomb / Wayne – EB / WB BRANCHES OF 8 MILES CLOSED to WB 94, Friday 8 pm- Mon 5am.

M-19: (New Haven Rd)

Macomb – EB / WB 25 Mile Road and M-19 / New Haven Carpool Lot CLOSED, Friday 7pm-Mon 6am.

