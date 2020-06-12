Here is evidence that Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's first love is not fashion but books

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is an actress, who made her female colleagues in the industry aware of her fashion sense. No other actress is as stylish as Sonam and she deserves the title of royal blue fashion diva in B-town. However, although fashion is still her passion, she is also a talented actress. But there is another thing he loves to do: read.

Sonam has been an avid reader and has talked about it time and time again. Today she posted a photo to Instagram, which is from her childhood, and captioned it saying, "Nothing has changed since (insert a laughing emoji) once (insert books and a worm emoji) is always a bookworm." Nice, isn't it?