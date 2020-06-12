HBO Go Is Disappearing As WarnerMedia Thins Streaming Herd, Rename HBO Now – Up News Info

WarnerMedia has officially disconnected HBO Go, its streaming app for pay TV subscribers to the premium network, and has also renamed the independent service HBO Now to HBO.

HBO Go, which launched in 2010, will be phased out of major distribution platforms on July 31.

The moves come two weeks after the debut of HBO Max, the company's big bet on direct-to-consumer streaming, which has joined a field full of new entrants from Disney, Apple and NBCUniversal.

"Now that HBO Max has been launched and widely distributed, we can implement some significant changes to our application offering in the United States," the company said in a statement. "Most customers who have traditionally used HBO Go to stream HBO programming can now do so via HBO Max."

As it streamlines its streaming offerings, WarnerMedia has yet to reach distribution agreements with two major providers, Amazon and Roku. Together, the two serve some 80 million American homes. WarnerMedia managed to close a series of deals with other distributors, but has disagreed with the two tech companies about controlling viewer data. While some streaming players have been content to allow distribution partners like Amazon or Apple to take advantage of the data produced by their service, HBO Max aims to be more fully controlled by WarnerMedia.

Subscriber data has yet to be provided for HBO Max, but internal projections are modest around launch compared to Disney +, a more nimble offering that reached 54.5 million subscribers in just six months. COVID-19, while it has been a massive tailwind for broadcast in general, also left out production, including friends special meeting that had positioned itself as the main title of the broadcast channel.