Hanover street scenes when the North End opens for alfresco dining

The scene on Hanover Street looked more European than New England on Thursday, as restaurants in the North End spilled out onto the street to allow for temporary outdoor dining.

While Phase 2 launched Monday, and with it, an increase in outdoor patios, the city announced it would finalize requests later in the week for outdoor dining in the North End, citing the density of the neighborhood as a reason for additional scrutiny. For some, the wait was worth it.

"It was more than exciting," said Frank Depasquale, owner of the North End Bricco, Mare Oyster Bar, Quattro and Trattoria il Panino restaurants. "People were very happy. This should have happened years ago.

Thursday's weather could have been better for the occasion. A Caffé Vittoria employee, who declined to give his name, shared that the many-hour downpour kept many guests from taking advantage of the six tables they set in front of the café.

"It was not a good day for that," he said.

John Desimone, owner of Cantina Italiana, said he will begin offering outdoor seating at his restaurant on Friday. He took a walk around the neighborhood on Thursday and noted that while pedestrians were excited to finally sit down to eat on Hanover Street, some homeowners are still concerned about the constant change in city guidelines related to demarcations, barriers and the amount of street space these restaurants can use. Desimone is also concerned about the weather.

"That is a big concern among all of us: what to do if the weather changes, constantly monitoring the weather," he said.

For Depasquale, the weather is just another obstacle that can be overcome. He said that when the storm came, his restaurants allowed customers to wait inside while packing up their takeout foods.

"Let me tell you this: The North End is probably the best neighborhood in the country, and it emulates everything Italy does," he said. “The food is spectacular here. We are all one ".

For a clearer idea of ​​what dinner was like in the North End on Thursday, check out the photos below.

Dimitri Alves cleans the sidewalk outside Quattro. —Craig F. Walker / The Boston Globe

Executive chef Chuck Colella prepares seats outside Cantina Italiana. —Craig F. Walker / The Boston Globe

North End is open for business! Can we make this outdoor dinner permanent? @BostonTweet pic.twitter.com/bbPly9qK0Y – Andrew (@andytuckerman) June 11, 2020

It feels like Italy! Take a look at Hanover Street in the North End. Parking spots are now restaurant patios. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/qmp9bqKJfR – Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) June 11, 2020

Frank Pellino owns the Ristorante Pellino in the #Far north. He says that closing the streets and sidewalks for outdoor dining is a "godsend," and he wants it to continue every summer. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/3kcblOc0De – Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) June 11, 2020

Owner Adriana DeStefano talks to her first customers to take advantage of the outdoor seating at Caffe Paradiso. —Craig F. Walker / The Boston Globe

Server Rose Santos talks to Gerard and Connie Kugel outside of Caffe Paradiso. —Craig F. Walker / The Boston Globe

Wolmar server Ceolin Harrell sets tables outside of Bricco. —Craig F. Walker / The Boston Globe

From left: Laura Mangone, Esmeralda Muhaj and Adela Achim relax outside Caffe Paradiso. —Craig F. Walker / The Boston Globe