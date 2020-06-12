Hannah Brown says her ignorance caused so much harm

Hannah Brown you are taking responsibility for your actions.

During an Instagram Live on Thursday, High school Star expressed her grief at saying the N word and opened up about the aftermath of the May incident, in which she used racial slur while singing the lyrics to DaBabyThe song of "Rockstar,quot; in a video. Joined by activist Michelle SaaheneBrown explained that the backlash he received gave him a new sense of racial awareness.

"It has been a journey with ups and downs, but I am very grateful to be a part of this and to learn and discover how I can be …", she said to Saahene, who is co-founder of Privilege to Progress. , a movement that strives to raise awareness and inspire action towards racial justice. "I caused a lot of pain due to my ignorance, now I can understand that much more."

Later, Brown added: "It was difficult to know that it had hurt people. The point is that it is not the intention, it is the impact … the impact that really affected many people."