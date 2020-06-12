Hannah Brown says her ignorance caused so much harm

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Hannah Brown you are taking responsibility for your actions.
During an Instagram Live on Thursday, High school Star expressed her grief at saying the N word and opened up about the aftermath of the May incident, in which she used racial slur while singing the lyrics to DaBabyThe song of "Rockstar,quot; in a video. Joined by activist Michelle SaaheneBrown explained that the backlash he received gave him a new sense of racial awareness.
"It has been a journey with ups and downs, but I am very grateful to be a part of this and to learn and discover how I can be …", she said to Saahene, who is co-founder of Privilege to Progress. , a movement that strives to raise awareness and inspire action towards racial justice. "I caused a lot of pain due to my ignorance, now I can understand that much more."
Later, Brown added: "It was difficult to know that it had hurt people. The point is that it is not the intention, it is the impact … the impact that really affected many people."
Remembering the incident, the first Single The contestant explained that she was incredulous for her actions. "(I) had gone to Instagram Live and inadvertently sang a TikTok song and said the N word," he recalled. "And I really didn't even think I'd said it. I thought, 'No, I wouldn't say that, I know you're not supposed to say that word.' And I did it completely."
"And now I realize that when it all happened, I don't know what to do," Brown continued. "I don't know what to say. I know what I said was wrong, but I couldn't tell you why I said it. It was really a time when I felt really guilty and ashamed and went through these waves." "
She added, "I know that word was bad, but how did I let it out of my mouth?"
Taking a moment to reflect, Brown admitted, "I really got excited. And I didn't know anything about how I got excited because I didn't even think of myself as a race. I considered myself normal."
According to the 25-year-old, this understanding has encouraged her to educate herself. She said she has been working with an ethnic studies professor ever since to do "an intense and deep dive into understanding the things I didn't know and having these really awkward conversations," calling the experience "a change of heart."
"My outlook on life is very different from that of my black friends even though we grew up in the same place," he said. "Some of the conversations I've had in the past few weeks have been really awkward with people I love who I know who are good people, but that's what I learned is that just because you are nice doesn't mean they are not racist."
Speaking of the responses she received after the video, Brown said she was surprised to see "how many people defended me and defended an act of racism,quot; and said she felt the "need to speak to these white people like me who continue to make excuses and think that's fine when it's not. "
On June 5, the Dancing with the stars Champ turned to Instagram to urge fans to stop defending her.
"I wholeheartedly take responsibility for the disappointment and pain I caused by saying this word, and while I know I cannot withdraw it, I can listen, learn, and take action to continue the dialogue and separate myself from this historic and necessary change," she wrote. "It is SO important for me to tell you that there is no defense of what I said."
