Halsey will support black creators by launching a new funding initiative

After being on the front line of the Black Lives Matter protests in Los Angeles, the hitmaker & # 39; Without Me & # 39; seeks to amplify the art, voice and perspective of the creators.

Halsey has launched a new initiative to help black artists get ahead.

The pop star, who has been on the front line of the Black Lives Matter protests in Los Angeles for the past few weeks, condemning police brutality, debuted the Black Creators Funding Initiative on Thursday, June 11.

"We are launching a fund to help black creators and amplify their art, voice and perspective," explains the Sin Sin singer. "This ongoing initiative will be fully funded by the Halsey team. If you are an artist, poet, graphic designer, writer, filmmaker, music producer, journalist, makeup artist or creator of any kind, we want to see your work and want to help you achieve its objectives ".

"In addition to the funds, the artists will be promoted on my social media to help launch their platforms and we will help provide resources, information and contact points for as many people as possible. We will be announcing the first gift recipients on June 18. We look forward to continuing this initiative for years to come. #BLACKCREATORSFUND. "