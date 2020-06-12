Hackers interfere with police radio communications during Black Lives Matter protests – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW / AP) – Authorities are investigating interference with radio communications and the websites or networks used by police and other officials during protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Thousands spilled onto the streets of North Texas in the days after Floyd's death. His message was clear and shed light on the Dallas and Fort Worth story of police brutality.

The sister of Botham Jean, an unarmed black man who was killed by white officer Amber Guyger while sitting eating ice cream in his South Dallas apartment attended Floyd's funeral. Botham's name, along with that of another black woman murdered in her own Fort Worth home, Atatiana Jefferson was also seen on posters during recent protests targeted by hackers.

Although the disruptions in Minnesota, Illinois and Texas are not considered technically difficult tricks, federal intelligence officials caution that police must prepare for such tactics to persist.

Authorities are particularly concerned about disruptions to police radio frequencies as dispatchers attempted to direct responses to major protests during the last weekend in May.

No responsible party has yet been identified and few details are known about how the interruptions were carried out.