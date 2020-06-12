Gulabo Sitabo Movie Review | Filmfare.com

Some may complain about the slow pace of the film, but it's perfect for the theme and setting. The story unfolds without haste. Director Sircar treats us to a variety of characters that sound real. It serves us a portion of life and wants us to make our own conclusions about it. This type of storytelling would not have been possible without the pool of talented actors he has brought together. Ayushmann Khurrana has proven over and over again his acting credentials and stands out in his confrontational scenes with Amitabh Bachchan. In fact, it is not a bad feat and you should be praised for it. He has always done unusual roles and Baanke is truly a unique performance. Srishti Shrivastava is a screen thief like the fighter Guddo and also Farrukh Jafar, who plays Mirza's wife. Vijay Raaz and Brijendra Kala are also very good. Our only complaint is that Amitabh Bachchan has been subjected to too many problems. But such is his caliber as an actor that after a while, you forget your beard and prosthetics. Mirza's quirks grow in you. She is a lost soul who may never find her way home and Bachchan knows us with all that and more …

There are no heroes and villains in the movie. Everyone is shown to be victims of their circumstances. Both Baanke and Mirza are out of sync with the changing times. And the lessons they learn come too late. They are not bad people. And I can't understand why they get an unfair hand. The only person who can break with the past and move on is Begum, who spends most of his life even at age 95.

The film was shot entirely on location in Lucknow. The city becomes a kind of silent gamer in this satire, thanks to Avik Mukhopadhyay's clever camera. Some of the scenes involving Bachchan's walks in the market appear to have been filmed in guerilla style. Lucknow is known for its culture, its tehzeeb and that is evident in the film. Even when they fight Mirza and Baanke they never cross the limits of civility. The film treats us to a lifestyle that slowly fades. The faded mansion represents many things. It's a constant reminder to Baanke that he's only a tenant in this sprawling home. Mirza, who dreams of having it one day, is reduced to the condition of a simple caretaker. For the Begum, it is a place filled with half-remembered memories. Everyone is looking for a way out. Perhaps the most interesting character is that of Guddo, who tries to come to terms with both Gyanesh and Christopher.

Baanke (Ayushmann Khurrana) is one of Mirza's tenants (Amitabh Bachchan). His wife, Fatima Begum (Farrukh Jafar), is 15 years his senior and is the true owner of the sprawling mansion that must have been beautiful once but now resembles a ruined ruin. Baanke and the various other tenants pay a pittance, just Rs 30 or so, and have been living there for decades. Mirza has no money as a result. He always looks for small stolen objects of his own property in the market to earn some pocket money so he can enjoy his little vices: paan, chaat and chai. Baanke has not studied beyond the sixth and runs a flour mill. His three sisters, especially Guddo (Srishti Shrivastava), the eldest, constantly tease him about it. Baanke has a dispute with Mirza over non-payment of rent. He doesn't want to pay even the miserable sum of 30 rupees. This bothers Mirza a lot. Ideally you would like your tenants to pay the market rate. He and Baanke have constant confrontations in which they threaten each other with serious consequences, but they never really hit each other. A cunning employee of the archeology department, Gyanesh Mishra (Vijay Raaz), gets to know the mansion and feels he has a scoop on his hands. He wants to declare it as a heritage building and takes Baanke's help on it. Mirza is fed up with being intimidated by his wife and tenants and takes lawyer Christopher Clark (Brijendra Kala) to sell the mansion. What Baanke and Mirza don't know is that their helpers may have their own hidden agendas.

In UP popular culture Gulabo Sitabo they are represented as two puppets. They are often sisters-in-law who always quarrel with each other. Their fights are not serious. They fight because they are family. It is a scene of barking, without bite. Furthermore, the fate of the puppets is controlled by the puppeteer. And it turns into the unexpected. Drawing inspiration from this traditional art form, director Shoojit Sircar and writer Juhi Chaturvedi have woven a story that revolves around greed, the human fallacy and also our love for walls, for objects, which sadly surpasses our love for humans.

Pallabi Dey Purkayastha, June 12, 2020, 3:30 a.m. IST

Critic Rating:







3.5 / 5

HISTORY: Fatima Mahal is at the center of a long-running dispute between its owner's husband Mirza (Amitabh Bachchan) and his opinionated tenant Baankey Rastogi (Ayushmann Khurrana). But there are other players involved in this rat race and they all participate in it for their own personal interest.

REVISION: Located in Lucknow, the 100-year-old Fatima Mahal mansion is in ruins and close to ruin, and is home to several families paying a miserable rent ranging from Rs 30 to Rs 70. But there is only one "plague,quot; that does not leave or pay the rent on time: Baankey. Of all the people who are tired of her excuse, "Main Gareeb hoon,quot;, Mirza is the most angry of all. This 78-year-old joking and pranking man has one lifelong dream: to become the legal owner of the mansion he loves and lives in. And, from time to time, he invents intriguing ways of achieving his unsatisfied desire. When all else fails to get the Baankey selling chakki to leave after he breaks the brick wall of the common toilet, Mirza snorts at the police station to resolve the furious dispute.

Enter the officer of the Archaeological Survey of India (Lucknow Circle), Mr. Gyanesh Mishra (Vijay Raaz). This intriguing bully of a public servant feels that the ruined haveli has the potential to become a national heritage property (or maybe not) and convinces Baankey of how this plan will work best for him and the other tenants. But Mirza is no fool and she hurries to launch her own secret weapon, Christopher Clark (Brijendra Kala). Clark only "speaks English at home,quot; and boasts of having a repertoire dedicated to solving property problems. The mansion is now a chaos personified and everyone yearns for one thing or another. Why is this sprawling, aging property more important than those who inhabit it? Shoojit Sircar's "Gulabo Sitabo,quot; is a social commentary, a satire on humanity's psyche and how when greed serves as a guiding force in your life, it can take you to strange places.

Juhi Chaturvedi (also credited for dialogue and script) has written a smart, witty story with whimsical and curiously dark characters. On the one hand, Mirza is driven by insurmountable greed and has no qualms about it. In fact, Mirza's stinginess is known throughout Lucknow. Baankey is a poor young boy bogged down by family responsibilities (with a mother and three sisters to defend, who are a handful) and he also does his best to fight Mirza's pesky ways. Another curved ball is the strange pair of Mirza and Fátima Begum (Farrukh Jaffar), who are 15 years apart: a marriage that has its own peculiar history.

Director Shoojit Sircar described his latest offering as a satire, the inspiration for the title coming from the two puppets that appear at periodic intervals, Gulabo and Sitabo, who seem to constantly disagree. The film uses metaphors for a transparent representation of the class distinction between those who have and those who do not have in our society, among other subtexts. It shows this: when Baankey's ex-girlfriend Fauzia visits his store to buy "organic wheat,quot; and assumes he never should have heard the term "kyunki dekh ke nahin lagta,quot; organic. Or the time when Baankey's sisters, Guddo (Shristi Shrivastava), Neetu and Payal, mock him for not having an education and jokingly demand that he reappear for exams 10 and 12 of the board. Greed and hunger for material possessions are invariably followed by defeat and loneliness. And Shoojit Sircar knows how to weave these elements subtly, while still pointing out the point, through his films.

Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of the grumpy, cunning but hilarious Mirza in complete comfort. Gibbous tone? Unflattering nasal prosthesis? No problem, the actor's "Mirzaness,quot; is throughout the film, with his bushy beard, even thicker glasses, hunched shoulders, and a limp on his walk. It sinks into the character and all its facets. And looking him in the eye is his very skillful nemesis Ayushmann Khurrana as Baankey. It is no secret that Ayushmann has become the son of the heart of India poster, and once again brings something new to the table. His body language portrays the sadness and bitterness of poverty. Curiously, it is not what he is saying that evokes pity, but the characters around him who depress him and make us feel sorry for his circumstances.

Guddo from Srishti Shrivastava, one of Baankey's three sisters, is a man-eater (not in the literal sense), has the instincts of a tough survivor, and is in stark contrast to her brother's shy personality. Srishti, who has been featured in his previous outings on web shows, also impresses here. Vijay Raaz and Brijendra Kala are comical, witty, and complement the main characters with ease.

Three-time National Award winner Abhik Mukhopadhyay takes over behind the camera, with just about every other painting that reeks of Lucknow's old-world charm, its decaying but beautiful mansions, tuk-tuks, and rickshaws running through the streets. narrow city. His camera tells you as he takes you around the city, & # 39; Muskuraiye ki aap Lucknow mein hain & # 39 ;.

Shantanu Moitra's original score earns a few brownie points for her quirky melodies that come with deep, meaningful, and honest lyrics by Dinesh Pant, Puneet Sharma, and Vinod Dubey. Our choice: Kya Leke Aayo Jagme and Budhau.

While the film works well on many fronts, and one of the highlights is the premise itself, the build-up consumes a fair share of the film, making it a bit tricky at first. Fatima Begum, from whom we later learn who also goes by the nickname Fatto, is hilarious as an independent, but her character is not well identified. She is no less crazy than the rest of them, and although she seems to be in her area and oblivious to what is happening around her, this 95-year-old woman knows more than you would suppose. But, the narration spends little time on scenes between Mirza and Fatima, and it would have been interesting to see more conversations and jokes between the two. In Bollywood, we don't see too many cleverly crafted satires, but this one navigates that genre with tact and skill, with a climax that's surprising, dark, and funny.

Shoojit Sircar's "Gulabo Sitabo,quot; chooses one of the seven deadly sins, greed, as its central theme and tells an engaging story through two fighting but stubborn characters. The message is short and simple: that it is okay to want a lot in life, but extreme greed often does not leave you in the right place, be it a person's heart, home or mahal.