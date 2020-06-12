Gucci Mane accuses Atlantic Records of racism & # 39; courteous & # 39; when you leave the stamp

WENN

The rapper of & # 39; Trap House & # 39; announces his departure from Atlantic Records and calls the label's bosses a group of racists & # 39; educated & # 39; in a scathing post on social media.

Gucci mane He accused his Atlantic Records bosses of "polite" racism and announced that he would leave the label.

The star sent the tweet claiming it is off the Atlantic list starting next July 2020 on Thursday, June 11, 2020 before removing it, but continued to retweet fans and journalists who cited the original post.

His original tweet read, "Leaving #AtlanticRecords on July 3, these polite and racist #SoIcySummer cookies," and also featured a black heart emoji, a pair of black prayer hands, and a blue face emoji covered in icicles.

In another bizarre tweet, which remained on his profile, he apparently made a similar accusation about his eponymous luxury brand Gucci, calling them "the most educated racist in history" and adding: "I pray they die of corona virus (sic)".

The rapper, whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis, also removed another tweet, calling the artists on strike to protest "racist" labels as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.

In the tweet, he added, "All the artists are going to strike f * ck these racist labels a * s also burn them" #BlackLivesMatter #BlackExecMatter f ** k these cookies ???? "

The hit creator "I Get the Bag" has had a long but tense relationship with Atlantic, since in 2013 he used Twitter to criticize the representatives of the label and his manager and was removed from his list. He later apologized for the tweets, claiming to have been using codeine at the time, and rejoined Atlantic again in 2016.

Last year, the president of Atlantic Records in the United Kingdom, Ben Cook, resigned after it was rumored that he attended a party with a black face while dressing as a member of Run DMC.

Gucci representatives in Atlantic did not respond to a request for comment.