Great white sharks seen off the coast of Newport Beach – Up News Info Los Angeles

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – Whale watchers in Newport Beach were surprised this week when large white sharks slowly circled their boats before swimming.

The first sighting occurred Wednesday afternoon, off the coast of Newport Beach, when photographer Delaney Trowbridge filmed a baby white shark swimming around a whale-watching boat.

Then on Thursday, sailor Harrison Hewitt was able to get a video of a 10-foot great white shark in the same area swimming around another whale-watching boat.

According to Jessica Roame, education manager for Newport Landing and Davey’s Locker Whale Watching, large sightings of white sharks on the Orange County shoreline are not uncommon and occur more frequently in the summer when ocean temperatures rise.