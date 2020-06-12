Grant Shapps Denies Chief Nursing Officer Eliminated From Covid-19 Briefings Due To Dominic Cummings' Position

Westminster Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has denied the allegations that England's chief of nursing was removed from the Number 10 press sessions because he refused to defend the disgraced adviser Dominic Cummings.

Ruth May was reportedly withdrawn from a briefing when she refused to support Cummings 'decision to move her family 260 miles to Durham to stay on her parents' farms.

The chief nursing officer was due to appear alongside Matt Hancock on June 1, but was cut when he felt unable to defend the prime minister's chief adviser, according to the Independent.









When asked about the claims at Friday's briefing, Shapps said, "I don't think it's true. She has dealt with them many times before. I realize that at the top of Twitter feed # 10 I see one. of your tweets pinned, "he said.

"I am absolutely sure that she has been a regular contributor before and I am sure she will come back here again."

Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director for NHS England, said he knew nothing about the May dispute, but added: "All I can say is that I have been here many times saying exactly what I think."

The Independent quoted an NHS source as saying May was removed when she said she would follow the example set by Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam if asked about Cummings.

Professor Van-Tam said the blocking rules "apply to everyone,quot; on May 30 and has not appeared in briefings since then.

A second source said: "Everyone is being asked to support the government's positions before holding a press conference. If they do not, they are withdrawn."

"First it was Dominic Cummings, then he eased the block and now the R-rate and the two-meter rule."