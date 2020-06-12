Governor Whitmer lifts ban on K-12 school sports activities, overnight summer camps – Up News Info Detroit

The Executive Order also allows certain K-12 school sports activities and other extracurricular school activities in person to resume. However, such activities are only allowed to the extent that they are consistent with rules that require social distancing and, in most of the state, the closure of indoor exercise facilities.

"As we work together to turn the curve and protect our families from COVID-19, our children have lost time in the classroom and missed dates for games, birthday parties, and graduations. So I'm glad they have the opportunity to spend a week or a weekend at camp, "Whitmer said.

Whitmer said this is another important milestone for the state to continue to reopen the economy slowly and safely.

"I want to thank Michiganders for doing their part to flatten the curve. While this is good news, much work remains to be done to protect Michigan families from the spread of this virus, prevent a second wave, and protect heroes on the front lines. We will get through it together, ”Whitmer said.