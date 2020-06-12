'Good Morning America' severed ties with Jessica Mulroney over alleged social media threat to influential black – Up News Info

ABC has cut ties with Jessica Mulroney, Good morning america Taxpayer, celebrity stylist, and best friend of Meghan Markle, after a social media storm over comments Mulroney allegedly made to black influencer Sasha Exeter.

As Jessica Mulroney said last night, she is straying from her professional commitments and that includes Good Morning America. She will no longer appear on our show, "ABC Good morning america announced Friday on his official Twitter account.

Exeter accused Mulroney of threatening her after Exeter asked public figures to use her social media as a platform forever.

Exeter explained in a nearly 12-minute video on Instagram that he wanted his peers and those with a social media presence "to speak up, stand up and use their voices to help combat what is happening in this racial war and what it's happening". to the black community. "

Exeter said Mulroney mistook her call to action for a personal attack and threatened her in writing last week.

On Thursday, Canada's Bell Media said it removed Mulroney's CTV reality series. I Do Redo <due to Mulroney's conduct that "conflicts with our commitment to diversity and equality."

"Bell Media and CTV encourage our entire team, including our on-air talent, to practice respect, inclusion and partnership as we commit to working better and more openly to listen to and amplify black voices, and not to minimize them "in a sentence.

"Because the recent conduct of one of our presenters, Jessica Mulroney, conflicts with our commitment to diversity and equality, CTV has removed" I Do, Redo "from all Bell Media channels and platforms with immediate effect. "

Mulroney, who is known to be a close friend of Meghan Markle, became prominent in the United States after Markle's marriage to Prince Harry. Mulroney's father-in-law, Brian Mulroney, was Prime Minister of Canada from 1984 to 1993.

Mulroney released her own statement on Instagram, saying the incident led her to "walk away" from work for the time being.

"The events that have occurred in the past few days have made it clear that I have work to do," he wrote, in part. "I will take advantage of this time to reflect, learn and focus on my family."