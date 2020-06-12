Georgia's governor says 75 productions are set to rehire 40,000 workers as the state's film industry reopens; MPA chief says "Georgia is ready"

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's office said today that "the top film, television and broadcast companies plan to bring back and hire some 40,000 production workers, who will be employed in 75 production projects that will invest more than $ 2 billion in Georgia's economy over the next eighteen months. "

The Georgia Department of Economic Development said these numbers include the Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros. They are all members of the Motion Picture Association, which also praised the reopening of the film industry. state.

"Production companies want to be in Georgia and create tens of thousands of jobs for workers across the state, and today's announcement is good news as we continue to safely reopen our state," Kemp said. "I thank the Georgia Film Office for their work during the pandemic, and I thank the producers who have always promised to return to Georgia when the time is right so they can return to work safely."

He added: “The entertainment production industry is coming back and ready to jumpstart Georgia's economy by creating jobs and generating much-needed investment and spending in communities across Peach State.

Kemp's pronouncement follows the state's "COVID-19: Georgia Best Practices for Film and Television" production guideline for studies provided by the Georgia Film Office supplementing recently released security protocols by the Committee's Working Group industry safety and management, which helps ensure a safe work environment and reduce the spread of the virus.

Charles Rivkin, President and CEO of the Motion Picture Association, said: "Georgia is once again ready to resume the state's thriving film, TV and broadcast production industry. Excellent collaboration between the Georgia Film Office, local studios "Producing companies and industry stakeholders to create these important guidelines will ensure a safe return to work for Georgians in our industry and play an important role in helping to restart Georgia's economy."

Here is a statement from some Georgia officials:

David Ralston, Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives:

“The creative arts and entertainment, particularly television and film, have long been driving forces in our economy, and will be critical as we recover from the impact of the pandemic. As a longtime advocate of this industry and the jobs it creates, I am proud of the strong partnership between Governor Kemp, the General Assembly, the Georgia Department of Economic Development, and production companies. Working together, we will keep Georgia as the top destination for film and television production: thousands of Georgia jobs depend on it. ”

Butch Miller, President Pro Tempore of the Georgia Senate:

"The film industry plays a key role in Georgia's economy, and this is a great step forward as Georgia works to recover financially from the COVID-19 pandemic. I am grateful that the film industry continues to invest in Peach State, and I applaud Governor Kemp and the Georgia Department of Economic Development for working to ensure that Georgia remains on the minds of the nation's top film-producing companies. "

Representative Terry Rogers, Chairman of the Georgia Film, Music and Digital Entertainment Commission:

"On behalf of the Commission, I would like to congratulate the Governor, the Georgia Film Office and the production companies for their leadership in starting the industry in Georgia. Film production is obviously a big part of Georgia being named the number one state for business for seven consecutive years. With the reopening of production, more Georgians will go back to work, our economy will get a needed boost and more small businesses will open up and prosper. to make Georgia the number one state for small businesses and create a climate for everyone. "

Pat Wilson, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development:

Georgia is open to business, and we look forward to an even stronger relationship with the film industry in the future. Thanks to the historical best practice guide, Georgia can safely send tens of thousands of film and television industry employees to work and restart production. The film's economic impact affects local communities and small businesses across Georgia. We look forward to resuming the hundreds of productions across the state and keeping Georgia as the nation's film and television capital. "