George Floyd's protests also inspire new police scrutiny in Europe

PARIS – The murder of George Floyd has resonated in Europe, drawing thousands of protesters to the streets of cities like Paris, London and Berlin. Statues of colonizers and slave traders have been knocked down or defaced.
The message has been in solidarity with protesters in the United States, but also a call to consider racism at home.
The protesters' screams have exposed a history of discrimination, especially regarding police tactics, which are now being vigorously challenged in countries such as France, Germany and Britain. Protesters have invoked the names of past victims of police violence in their own countries, while demanding that institutional racism be redressed.
So far, no matter where the charges of systemic racism have been brought, they have mainly been faced with a firm official denial.
"France, the national police, the gendarmerie, are not racist," French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe insisted on Tuesday.
However, available statistics and the experience of Europe's minority populations often tell a different story, one that has proliferated with successive waves of immigration, such as that of Britain. Windrush Generation, which came from the Caribbean after World War II, or the recent influx of nearly a million asylum seekers to Germany.
In France, the problems are perhaps more acute given the long-standing failure to fully integrate the Muslim and African populations of its former colonies. French police, a mostly white force, routinely target African and Arab youths for identity checks and have a long history of abusive arrests and deaths of minorities in custody.
"The list is too long," Assa Traoré told a crowd of protesters outside a Paris court last week, reciting the names of those who died in encounters with police.
His brother, Adama Traoré, was one of them. He died in 2016 after being arrested by three police officers, one of whom later acknowledged that they had put "the weight of all our bodies on him." No charges have ever been filed in his case, despite four years of mourning investigations and autopsies.
"Justice for Adama!" Shouted the crowd of about 20,000 people who gathered to hear Ms. Traoré speak, filling the sprawling plaza in numbers that shocked the French government, which had sought a ban.
Protesters themselves said so: United States turmoil has erased an inhibition in France. "We needed what happened in the US to make it happen here," said Junior Tidiane, a 20-year-old student. "The influence of the United States is vital."
Despite its own problems, the United States has a civil rights law that can sometimes be used to prosecute abuses against members of minority groups. But in France, the authorities have long made a deliberate practice of not keeping statistics of almost any kind based on race or religion, apparently to forge a common national identity.
Officially, there are no minorities, only French citizens.
"Don't forget who we are: the French people, unified,quot; in "republican freedom and equality," Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said at a press conference on Monday.
"The police, the gendarmes, are the guardians of our republic," said Castaner, who is often referred to by the French media as "the main police in France,quot; because he leads the national police force. He said that ‘‘ there are no racist institutions, there are only republican institutions, "and that bad actors should not be allowed to,quot; cast reproach on our institutions. "
Germany's interior minister Horst Seehofer took a similar stance. When Saskia Esken, a leader of the Social Democrats, demanded action against "latent racism,quot; in the country's police departments, Seehofer rejected the notion of "completely incomprehensible,quot;.
The police union and some other conservative politicians also insisted that cases of racism in the ranks were isolated, although recent federal anti-discrimination legislation suggests otherwise.
"Americans haven't really solved the problem of racial discrimination since slavery was abolished," said Friedrich Merz, one of three conservatives hoping to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel next year. "In Germany, we do not have the same problem, and there is also no latent racism in the police."
But Germany's record is, in fact, ruined.
A rejected Sudanese asylum seeker, Aamir Ageeb, died while being deported on a Lufthansa flight in 1999. Police officers tied his arms to the armrests, tied his legs, and put a motorcycle helmet over his head. When Mr. Ageeb yelled, the officers pressed his torso and headed for minutes. His autopsy later revealed "death from suffocation due to massive exposure to violence."
In the summer of 2018, a Syrian refugee, Amad Ahmad, was held in a German prison even after prosecutors confirmed that he had been mistakenly detained. He died in September of that year after setting his own cell on fire.
But neither the German Interior Ministry nor its federal police collect statistics on deaths in custody, and there are no representative studies that systematically analyze racism in the police.
"We don't have the same history as the United States," said Klaus Weinhauer, a history professor and police specialist at Bielefeld University. "But we must not allow problems like racism to grow in their institutionalized forms as well, by not having an honest debate about them."
In Britain, protests have rekindled anger over police killings of members of minority groups, including Mark Duggan, who was shot dead in 2011 by an officer in North London. A jury found that Mr. Duggan was unarmed at the time, but that he had been legally killed. A court rejected an appeal from his mother. Police had said they believed he was planning an attack.
"Who killed Mark Duggan?" Protesters chanted in a recent protest in London. "The police killed Mark Duggan."
Police in England and Wales are considerably more likely to use force against blacks than whites or Asians, including with irritating firearms, batons, and sprays, and have long subjected them to higher rates of stops and searches , according to figures from the central office.
Police profiling in parts of Europe has long been common practice. For many, that has meant a daily harassment test and identity verification.
"The police in France have shown that they discriminate," said Sebastian Roché, a leading expert on the French police at the National Center for Scientific Research, the CNRS. But the government, he said in an interview, is in a "strategy of rejecting reality."
If further evidence was needed, several heartbreaking videos that have recently emerged captured abusive police behavior in heavily immigrant Paris suburbs during the coronavirus blockade.
"Until the last few days, there was an incredible taboo on this, really mind-blowing," said Beatrice Jeannerod, France director of Human Rights Watch.
The cases were not isolated, said Jeannerod, whose organization is about to publish a report on discriminatory behavior with the French police. "It is a daily and routine practice: people attacked for their skin color," he said.
About 80 percent of "young men perceived as black or Arab,quot; said they had undergone police identity checks, according to a 2017 report from the French state guardian of civil liberties, the Défenseur des Droits. They also reported being mistreated and insulted by the police at much higher rates.
"Today, differences in treatment related to origins, in relations between the police and the population, are widely recognized," the Défenseur des Droits wrote in a recent report.
A young Parisian, Rayan Bardakji, recalled being insulted by the police after an identity check. He was one of 17 teenagers of African or Arab origin who filed a rare criminal complaint against the police in District 12 from Paris for repeated and abusive identity stops.
"They hit me, threw me against the wall, slapped me," recalled Mr. Bardakji. "They would strip us and beat us," he said. An officer sexually assaulted him with his hand. "They would drag us to the police station, not at all," Mr. Bardakji, now 20, said in an interview.
In 2018, three of the officers received five-month suspended sentences and were ordered to pay fines totaling $ 2,250 to two of the plaintiffs.
"There are very few consequences for police engaging in this type of practice," said Jeannerod.
A high-ranking police officer in Paris said several years ago he was ordered to detain young Arabs and Africans in a central Paris district. solely on the basis of their ethnic origin.
"They told me:‘ It's simple. In this district, you will arrest blacks and Arabs. You can easily recognize them, "the officer said in an interview this week. He requested anonymity for fear of retaliation from his colleagues.
"This was obviously illegal," said the officer. He rejected the order and ended successfully appealing administrative penalties directed at him.
Despite this, he insisted that the police force as a whole was not racist, despite occasional "racist comments,quot;. He noted the existence of his own minority colleagues, though in a brigade of 30, he estimated that only five were people of color.
Last week, Interior Minister Castaner asked the Paris prosecutor to investigate French media reports of Facebook groups where agents appear to make racist comments regularly.
"The police check without reason: we are used to it, it is our daily routine," said Yassin Taamourt, a 30-year-old warehouse worker in the Les Ulis suburb of Paris.
A video widely released online graphically illustrates Mr. Taamourt's recent encounter with the police, which left him with a black eye and a large lump on his forehead.
"As I was leaving my building, they told me to go back inside and beat me," said Taamourt. "They hit my head against the wall three times. And they hit me in the nose with the butt of a ball gun. You have hired an attorney.
"In France, there is an incredible denial of the problem," said Jeannerod of Human Rights Watch. "It has been changing in the last few days, but only in the last days. We just have to see if it really are in a time of change. "
Katrin Bennhold and Melissa Eddy contributed reporting from Berlin and Benjamin Mueller from London.