George Floyd's protests also inspire new police scrutiny in Europe

PARIS – The murder of George Floyd has resonated in Europe, drawing thousands of protesters to the streets of cities like Paris, London and Berlin. Statues of colonizers and slave traders have been knocked down or defaced.

The message has been in solidarity with protesters in the United States, but also a call to consider racism at home.

The protesters' screams have exposed a history of discrimination, especially regarding police tactics, which are now being vigorously challenged in countries such as France, Germany and Britain. Protesters have invoked the names of past victims of police violence in their own countries, while demanding that institutional racism be redressed.

So far, no matter where the charges of systemic racism have been brought, they have mainly been faced with a firm official denial.