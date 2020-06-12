The UK economy contracted a staggering 20.4 percent in April, the biggest drop in history, when the coronavirus wreaked havoc.

GDP plunged more than a fifth in the first month of closing, after a 5.8 percent drop in March.

It has now contracted 25 percent since February, with the country facing the worst recession in 300 years, when the Great Frost swept across Europe.

The reduced tearing shows the scale of the devastation that is being inflicted on the UK plc by the blockade.

The news will increase pressure on Boris Johnson to find a way to ease the draconian brakes.

ONS spokesman Jonathan Athow said the drop would likely represent the worst impact, but there are caveats that many jobs will not return quickly and that the economy could take years to recover.

& # 39; The fall in GDP in April is the largest the UK has seen, more than three times greater than last month and almost ten times greater than the steepest fall in pre-covid-19. In April, the economy was about 25 percent smaller than in February, "said Athow.

& # 39; Virtually all areas of the economy were affected, with pubs, education, health and car sales making the biggest contributions to this historic decline.

& # 39; Manufacturing and construction also suffered significant declines, and car manufacturing and home construction were particularly affected.

"UK trade with the rest of the world was also severely affected by the pandemic, with large declines in both the import and export of cars, fuels, artwork and clothing."