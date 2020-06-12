Gabrielle Union Movie ‘The Perfect Find’ Lands at Netflix; Numa Perrier to Direct – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that the movie Gabrielle Union AGC Studios The perfect find has landed on Netflix and that Up News Info filmmaker Numa Perrier is in charge of directing the film adaptation of Tia Williams' bestseller.

Previously announced, Union stars in and will also produce The perfect find through your production company I am going to have another, which AGC is financing and producing. the Go ahead and Entering The star plays Jenna Jones, a woman hoping that her new job in beauty journalism represents a new beginning in her life. He soon learns that his new boss, Darcy, is his enemy. Jenna begins a relationship with the company's cameraman, Eric, and things get complicated when she finds out that he is Darcy's son.

Leigh Davenport adapted Williams' book. Confluential Films' Jeff Morrone, Tommy Oliver and Codie Elaine Oliver are also producing. Ford, Greg Shapiro and Glendon Palmer of AGC are EP, with the co-production of Holly Shakoor Fleischer of I Have Have Another.

Perrier's Coming of Age Drama Up News Info which he also co-starred in, made its world premiere last year on SXSW. The photo was acquired by Ava DuVernay's ARRAY Release and aired on Netflix earlier this year. Perrier has directed episodes of series like Queen Sugar and has served as an EP on such Black & Sexy TV series Rider, no sex and Become Nia. Perrier's acting credits include Showtime. SMILF, Jerico and general Hospital.

Perrier is represented by UTA and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.