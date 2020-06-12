Future seems to wish Nicki Minaj death after she dates & # 39; Snitch & # 39; 6ix9ine

WENN / Instagram

The hit maker & # 39; GOOBA & # 39; She doesn't waste time applauding rapper & # 39; Move That Dope & # 39 ;, suggesting that the Atlanta-born star also deserves to die for abandoning her children.

Future He has made no secret that he is not a fan of Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine by snitch and now apparently he's aimed at Nicki Minaj for collaborating with the former jailed rapper. Celebrating his new RIAA certifications, the spitter "Mask Off" shared a long message with a cryptic note seemingly directed at the 24-year-old and his collaborator on "TROLLZ".

"The results show when you bet on yourself … You were very excited, I never expected any shit, I stayed solid, I never talked about pillows. Up, I picked up these steppers," began his post in the Instagram story bragging about his achievement.

"I made more money on the west and south side than on the east," he continued, speaking of his journey from scratch to where he is now. "Zone 6 raised me. I have siblings who travel for me from Atl to Nigeria, I have the Middle East in my back pocket, I gave verse after verse for free, I made videos for a free hug."

Appearing to talk about his enemies and foes, he added, "n *** as I should never have rushed, clowns talk behind my back because they want to be me from rappers to trappers, etc. Secretly admiring and hating at the same time, I will say more than you gave yourself these fucking conspiracies to get attention these n *** as no better … "

Towards the end, he criticized the rappers who made fun of them and those who continue to make friends with them, writing: "At the end of the day you work for the police [rat emoji], I think if you hang up with a snitch or a snitch and you deserve to die , but that's only get a trillion and all the assassins love me # FACTS that I owe you ah f ** ku I would say that it sucks mu d ** k but you went to do it … King Pluto #FACT I trust me " .

While Future didn't mention anyone in their statement, it didn't stop people from speculating that he meant 6ix9ine and Nicki, considering the timing of the post that was released at the same time that rapper "FEFE" was about to release. its joint track with the raptor "Anaconda". To cheer on the song's release on Friday, June 12, 6ix9ine also did an Instagram Live on Thursday, during which Nicki made an appearance.

"Are you wishing for Nicki's death?" Asked one person. Another seemed to be angry, writing, "I wished Nicki death. Really?" Criticizing the future for apparently hitting Nicki, a third user reminded him, "Future, let's not forget that Nicki hit you."

6ix9ine responded after Future seemed to wish him and Nicki Minaj death.

6ix9ine himself has heard about Future's message and wasted no time in striking back. He accused the latter of abandoning his children, writing in the comments section of The Shade Room publication of Future's statement: "If you are dead you don't deserve to die ?????????? Ok, no I'm leaving "t @ me I'm busy video falling in a few".