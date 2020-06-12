French police reject proposed reforms

PARIS – French police, furious at a popular backlash against them following the murder of George Floyd, have rejected government attempts to change their practices and discipline officers suspected of racism, protesting in Paris on Friday and throwing handcuffs in front to police stations throughout France.
There were also signs on Friday that the government of President Emmanuel Macron may back down as the interior minister hastily met with police unions all afternoon to calm the storm of anger.
Police protests, after 10 days of much larger protests in France and across Europe after Floyd's murder, have placed Macron in an especially difficult position.
The tens of thousands of French people who demonstrated in solidarity with American protesters have also demanded that the government tackle a long history of police surveillance that they say unfairly attacks minorities, resulting in harassment, racial profiling, disproportionate arrests. and unjustified deaths during clashes and in detention.
If the government backs down, it would be a slap in the face of the broad protest movement that sprang up here in the wake of Mr. Floyd's assassination across the Atlantic.
But the balance of forces seems to favor the police. Macron, even more than most of the presidents before him, is susceptible to pressure from the police, in France, national rather than local, which has firmly protected his government during the violent social unrest that has marked his mandate .
At the behest of the government, the police clashed with the Yellow Vest protesters for months, quelling the riots that scared the Macron centrist base with batons and rubber bullets.
The police turned out during weeks of protest over Macron's efforts to change the French pension system. And they enforced the strict blockade it ordered during the Covid-19 epidemic, issuing thousands of fines to citizens who violated it.
On Friday, union police officials, leaving the meeting with Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, said on French television that he had offered them "explanations,quot; and apologies for the "communication errors,quot;.
The police were already declaring victory. "We have gained something and we have not lost anything," Yves Lefebvre, secretary general of the SGP Ouvrière Police Unit, France's main police union, said in a telephone interview after meeting with the minister.
He said the government seemed ready to soften key provisions on the possible punishment of police racism and the prohibition of strangulation during arrests. The technique has become emblematic of complaints about the use of excessive force by officers.
Racist discrimination by the French police, a mostly white force, has been amply demonstrated in studies, including one by the government's own human rights watchdog, in court decisions, and in numerous violent video-recorded incidents by citizens, especially in the suburbs where many immigrants live.
Last year's hit movie "Les Miserables," an Oscar nominee focused on police violence in the suburbs, was applauded by residents for its accuracy.
The Macron government, shaken by the French expression of the global anti-racism movement, felt compelled to react recently.
On Monday, Interior Minister Castaner, a close ally of Macron, proposed to punish any officer guilty of "proven suspicions of racism," an ambiguous formula that angered the police, which meant that officers could be suspended by the mere suspicion added that there would be "zero tolerance,quot; for police racism.
He was careful to forcibly absolve as a whole the allegations of systemic racism from rights groups, lawyers and individuals. And he insisted that the police are a "republican,quot; institution in France. Only a few "black sheep," he said, stained the national police with racism.
Castaner is popularly known as "the best police in France,quot;, in the French media and elsewhere, a name never disputed by interior ministers, who have titular authority over the national police force. Critics say the informal title means that a French interior minister is too close to force to enact real reforms.
Through months of citizen allegations of excessive force, well-publicized stories of serious injury inflicted on protesters during the yellow vest movement, and more recently allegations of racism, the government had backed the police.
"The unions and the police are used to the very protective language of Christophe Castaner," said Mathieu Zagrodzki, a police expert at the University of Versailles. "Throughout the yellow vest crisis, he said, the violence came from the protesters, not the police. Now, there is a complete change in the discourse. "
But the suggestion for even a slight change has stung and angered the police force, especially the proposal to ban strangulation.
Cédric Chouviat, a delivery driver, died in January shortly after an intensified police arrest, during which officers immobilized him and, according to a witness, put him in a chokehold.
The police backed down. "We want the government to support the police, morally and materially, and to stop making us the bad guy," Philippe Capon, a prominent police union official, said in a telephone interview. "We have to be able to work with confidence," he said. "The government suggests that we are racist, but we believe that we do our job well. "Of course we have problems. There is no risk-free intervention. "
"Look, the government has used us a lot," said Capon. "We have been asked to intervene, over and over. Each time, we have responded, 'Present'. & # 39; & # 39; & # 39;
Analysts suggested that Mr. Macron's government was as unlikely as previous governments to win a fight with the police over reform, the Despite the global anti-racism context.
"What is certain is that the executive authority is not in a position to reform the police against its will," said Emmanuel Blanchard, a police historian at the University of Versailles. "We have a weak political power that needs to be protected against its own social movements. The police believe that the government owes it a great deal."
"The government was forced to repress these social movements, for months and months," said Blanchard, author of a remarkable study of the bustling 1958 police demonstrations that helped topple the Fourth French Republic.
"In the long history of the French police, the police are at the service of the state, not the citizen," Blanchard said. “They are impervious to social reforms. And as "the chief police officer in France," the interior minister becomes a mere ventriloquist for the police and cannot really reform. "
Constant Meheut contributed reporting.