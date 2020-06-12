French police reject proposed reforms

PARIS – French police, furious at a popular backlash against them following the murder of George Floyd, have rejected government attempts to change their practices and discipline officers suspected of racism, protesting in Paris on Friday and throwing handcuffs in front to police stations throughout France.

There were also signs on Friday that the government of President Emmanuel Macron may back down as the interior minister hastily met with police unions all afternoon to calm the storm of anger.

Police protests, after 10 days of much larger protests in France and across Europe after Floyd's murder, have placed Macron in an especially difficult position.

The tens of thousands of French people who demonstrated in solidarity with American protesters have also demanded that the government tackle a long history of police surveillance that they say unfairly attacks minorities, resulting in harassment, racial profiling, disproportionate arrests. and unjustified deaths during clashes and in detention.