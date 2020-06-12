Fox closes SideCar Content Accelerator, takes development internally; Gail Berman Returns To The Jackal Group – Up News Info

A year and a half after the new independent Fox Entertainment network launched SideCar Content Accelerator with Gail Berman in command, Fox is dissolving the production company. His list, which includes 17 projects currently under development, will be incorporated into the scripted programming department of the network.

SideCar President Berman will return as full-time CEO of her own banner, The Jackal Group, which operated independently of SideCar. She will remain attached to future Fox projects that originated on SideCar as an executive producer.

The shutdown is believed to be a cost-cutting measure related to the current financial constraint experienced by Hollywood studios and networks amid the COVID-19 related production shutdown and the huge downturn in the advertising market.

Fully owned by Fox Entertainment, SideCar was created as a content pipeline for the network, developing and producing / co-producing scripted and unscripted shows, primarily for Fox as well as other networks. The Hollywood shutdown came just as SideCar was beginning to get its first green lights, including a pilot order on Fox for the untitled re-creation project The Goonies, whose filming was suspended.

Due to the pandemic, Fox recently announced a coronavirus-proof fall schedule featuring almost all of the series already in the can, and most of its comeback series are slated for mid-season.

Delays leave SideCar's blackboard plans in limbo. Includes live-action comedies THE TEXANIST, MR. BLACK, ANY OTHER WEEKEND, THE SIDELINES and UNTITLED COMEDY STEVEN CRAGG / BRIAN BRADLEY / GORDON RAMSAY; animated comedies SALOON and the COMEDY OF THE UNTITLED TWINS; dramas THE PERFECT COUPLE, THE CITY HALL PROJECT WITHOUT TITLE and THE MUSIC DYNAMICS DRAMA OF THE UNTITLED COUNTRY; and a series of unscripted projects. SideCar's third-party projects include the Darren Criss series Royalties Quibi and Wellsville for NBC

The Jackal Group produced Netflix's unscripted hit Tidy up with Marie Kondo. The company has several scripted television projects under development on Fox; Amazon, AMC and more. For Broadway, The Jackal Group is producing a contemporary musical based on the film, The rosme. On the characteristics side, the company is developing Baz Luhrmann Untitled Elvis Presley movie, Carlin George Carlin's official biopic, Turn of the mind, Gideon Raff's signature adaptation of the bestselling Alice LaPlante New York Times, I almost forgot about you, an adaptation of Terry McMillan's best-selling novel of the same name, starring Viola Davis, directed by Malcolm D. Lee and co-written by McMillan and Ron Bass, at Universal Pictures; and follow up on The Addams family.

Fox Entertainment has signed direct talent deals with creators, including Jeff Davis, Kyle Killen, Mara Brock Akil, and Sarah Watson, among others. Its production asset portfolio includes its animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment; and the unscripted internal studio Fox Alternative Entertainment, overseen by Alternative Entertainment President Rob Wade.

Fox Entertainment also operates the video-on-demand service with Tubi advertising.

Here's the memo that Charlie Collier from Fox sent out this morning about SideCar:

I'm writing to inform you of the organizational changes that will bring SideCar's production and development capabilities more formally to the scripted programming department of FOX. This is something that Gail and I have been discussing and as a result of those conversations we are withdrawing the SideCar name and Gail has decided to return full time to her company, The Jackal Group.

One of the most respected executives in the industry, Gail has played several comprehensive roles at FOX for the past two decades. She is the definition of professional and I value her guidance, advice and support.

Along with her SideCar team, Gail has accomplished a lot during our time together, establishing nearly 20 projects on FOX Entertainment alone, and also succeeding widely in Hollywood, selling projects to Quibi ("Royalties") and NBC ("Wellsville"), among others.

At The Jackal Group, Gail has several active film and television projects in development and production. I am sure we will collaborate on many ideas to move forward. It's what Gail does and she does it very well.

I know I speak for all of us when I wish Gail and everyone at SideCar will only be okay in the next few days.

Communicate with your SideCar colleagues. And please continue to take care of yourself and your families.

Charlie