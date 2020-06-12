Four teens arrested after a police officer attacked at Northern Beaches McDonald & # 39; s

Four teenagers have been arrested after a high-ranking police officer was allegedly assaulted on Sydney's northern beaches overnight.

Police were called to McDonald & # 39; s in Warriewood just before midnight, after it was reported that there was a fight between a large group of teenagers inside.

View of the tour through the sign outside McDonald's restaurant in Warriewood, on Sydney's northern beaches. (Google Maps)

A chief inspector was pulling a group of five teenagers away from the restaurant when he was attacked, knocking him to the ground.

One of the teens reportedly stole the officer's phone, which had fallen out of his pocket, before the group escaped.

A 17-year-old man was arrested after a foot chase on Walsh Street, North Narrabeen, just after 1 a.m., and taken to the Manly Police Station.

Police arrested a second 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy in a house in northern Narrabeen two hours later.

A fourth teenager, 16, was arrested in Warriewood just before 4:30 a.m.

They were all taken to the Manly Police Station, where police said they were helping with investigations.