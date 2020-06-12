Four poachers arrested after killing rare silverback gorilla in Uganda

Last year, the Ugandan government passed a strict law that imposes severe penalties on poachers who hunt certain threatened species, including up to life in prison.

Spanning more than 80,000 acres in southwestern Uganda on the edge of the Rift Valley, Bwindi Impenetrable National Park is home to an impressive variety of wildlife, including baboons, chimpanzees, elephants, and antelopes. It was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1994, three years after its creation.

The park is a critical refuge for mountain gorillas, which were once on the brink of extinction, according to conservation groups.

The most recent census in 2018 found that 1,063 mountain gorillas remained in the wild, according to The Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund. About 459 lived in the Bwindi Impenetrable National Park and the adjacent Sarambwe Reserve in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the fund said. The remaining population lived in the Virunga mountain range of Rwanda and the Congo.

Thirty years ago, there were only 240 mountain gorillas in the Virunga Mountains, with an unknown number in Bwindi, the fund said.

"While poachers deliberately target mountain gorillas, this incident highlights the threats they pose to mountain gorillas," from traps used to catch antelopes, hunting dog attacks, and spear injuries, said Anna Behm Masozera, director of the Gorilla Internacional. Conservation program. "Peaceful coexistence is essential to secure the future of mountain gorillas, and it is a quest that combines law enforcement with dialogue and effective engagement with the park's neighbors."

Mountain gorillas are also threatened by political instability, human invasion, and forest degradation, as well as by human-caused diseases like influenza, pneumonia, and Ebola, according to the African Wildlife Foundation.