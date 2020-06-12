Former Madeleine McCann suspect says police should find his car battered

A third potentially crucial vehicle has been linked to Madeleine McCann's suspect Christian Brueckner.

His British ex-girlfriend told the Mirror that he owned a third car, the details of which were never released.

She said the German child molester was driving the battered Volkswagen property when the three-year-old boy went missing in Portugal.

The Berkshire woman said she started running the estate in mid-2005, two years before Madeleine disappeared in 2007.

He owned the Jaguar at this time, but had not yet purchased the campervan featured in police photographs.

Her ex has been interviewed about the vehicles Brueckner was driving, but he's not sure if she mentioned the VW status to them.

Police in Germany have not revealed whether Madeleine's DNA has been discovered in the Brueckner or Jaguar motorhome.

The undiscovered VW status, therefore, if tracked, could contain the clues to finally solve the case.

His ex, a 45-year-old mother, whom we have agreed not to name, has given detectives crucial clues about his main suspect. They include details of his associates in the Algarve and Germany, the design of his house in Praia da Luz and the remote beaches to which he took it.

The Registry revealed yesterday how he dated the German for almost a year during 2004 and 2005, when they both worked at the same bar in Lagos in the Algarve.

She recounted how she broke into his apartment through a window and hid under her bed, hours after he brutally attacked her in jealous fury when she innocently hugged another man.

Brueckner allegedly repeatedly hit his head against a wall in the bathrooms of the bar where he worked.

The woman now believes that Brueckner, who is in prison in Germany, could be responsible for Madeleine's kidnapping in Praia da Luz in 2007.

She revealed details of the third vehicle owned by Brueckner.







The woman said: “Towards the end of our relationship, he had another car besides the Jaguar.

"I haven't seen that mentioned anywhere. It was a Volkswagen. I don't remember the model. It was a dirty, yellowish, and mustard color.

“It was old and it was long. I heard he still had it when Madeleine disappeared, along with the Jaguar. I think I told the Portuguese police about everything about the cars, but I can't be sure of the ownership.

"When I spoke to the Portuguese police, I tried to help as much as I could, but Portuguese is not my mother tongue.









"I would love to talk to the British police about it, maybe I could help your case and solve what happened to Madeleine? Chris loved his cars, especially his Jaguar. It was his pride and joy. He was very clean and drove it with watch out.

Portuguese detectives have questioned the woman about Brueckner's farm on the outskirts of Praia da Luz.

She spent many nights with him at the ramshackle property, less than a mile from the Ocean Club complex where Madeleine disappeared while on vacation with her family in May 2007.

She said: “I never lived with him, but I often stayed. His house was fine, it was old but he kept it tidy and clean. I had a room. I have seen the photos and instantly recognized the large trunk of a tree in the middle of the room. "

The woman also told police how she and her friends suspected Brueckner was stealing houses and businesses in the area.

She said: “He always brought expensive things to the house: computers, cameras, things like that. I didn't ask where he got them from. I remember my friend and I was wondering if they were stolen.

"We said we thought he might be involved in some illegal business because he appears to have money, but we don't know where he comes from. Maybe selling stolen property, nothing too big. He also used to collect golf balls because his property was close to the golf course and then he sold them to the players. "

The woman still lives in fear that Brueckner will be released and chase her.

She said: “He came to Portugal with a German girl. He said they grew up together in a boy's house. She left him for someone else. He once told me that if he found her, he would kill her.

"It made me think:‘ If he said that about her, what would he do to me if I left him? "

"He said he grew up in the children's house. He said he had a sad childhood. He used to hang out with a girl from the hippie village, Barao de Sao Joao (in Lagos), who sold flowers. I don't have photos of him. I used to, but I hated him so much for what he did to me that I destroyed everything.

"It is terrifying and strange to be involved in this case now. It scares me because he was obviously involved in things he had no idea about.

"I begin to imagine what would happen if I met people, criminals, who could hurt me. I worry and think too much, what if he comes after me? That is my fear and that is why I do not want my identity revealed.

"I just want to protect my family."