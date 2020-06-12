Folk artist creates dioramas to share African American culture, history – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – For almost 30 years, a mobile miniature museum has been touring Los Angeles schools to give children a better sense of African American history.

The African American Miniature Museum is the brainchild of Karen Collins, who remembers fighting for change and equality as a teenager in the late 1960s, long before the hashtag Black Lives Matter.

"You couldn't do it without doing anything," said the Compton native. "You had to participate. It was in your soul.

In 1974, Collins gave birth to a son. And she said that despite teaching her the strong values ​​that carried her through life, he made a decision at the age of 18 that cost him a 167-year prison sentence, leaving her devastated and questioning her upbringing.

"Well, what could I have done," he said. "What didn't I do to influence this kid you didn't raise like that to flip like this?"

But before indulging in depression, Collins channeled his pain into creating inspiring clay dioramas, depicting African American culture throughout history.

"That was my quest: to create something that I could share and share with children and adults alike," he said.

And for nearly three decades, Collins has been transporting 50 dioramas that he keeps stored in his living room to Los Angeles schools, filling children with pride and curiosity.

"They will stay there and watch it as if it were a television," he said.

Collins also trains students to become teachers, giving them the responsibility to teach their peers about influencers like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Harriet Tubman, and Louis Armstrong.

Last February, Google asked Collins to create a diorama scribble to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the sit-in in Greensboro Four County, and the Los Angeles Central Library in downtown asked Collins to create a diorama with the Black Lives Matter theme.

"And everyone is holding signs," he said. "Sandra Bland, without justice there is no peace, Mike Brown."

He recently added George Floyd's name to the diorama and said he admires the determination of today's protesters.

"I feel optimistic for the first time in a long time," he said.

Collins also said she was grateful for the opportunities she had to promote change.

"It is very gratifying," he said. "I feel like,‘ OK, maybe I'm making a difference. "

Collins said he hoped to find funds to permanently house all the dioramas that make up the Museum of African American Miniatures in a public place where everyone can enjoy it.