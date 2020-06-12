Five Bay Area residents arrested for robbery at Vacaville Gunshop – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Five residents of the San Francisco Bay Area have been arrested on federal charges for attempting to rob a Vacaville gun store.

US Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced that Donte Marcel Anderson, 31, of Antioch; Desteny Estrella Leilani Salazar, 22, from San Francisco; Donley Thompson, 27, of Pinole; Tracy Whitfield, 31, of Pittsburg; and Adrián Oscar Durán, 23, of San Francisco, were in custody on charges related to a June 1 raid attempt on Vacaville's Weapons, Fishing and Other Items.

They are charged with possession of a stolen firearm and theft from a federally licensed firearm dealer.

According to court documents, police responded to reports of suspicious activity at the two-story outdoor recreation and weapons store. When officers arrived, they saw four vehicles fleeing the scene.

After a high-speed chase, a vehicle, a rented minivan, was stopped and its five passengers were arrested after a foot chase. According to the criminal complaint, inside the minivan the officers found bolt cutters, an electric saw and 13 pistols with price tags still in the store.

If convicted, the defendants face a maximum legal penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $ 250,000 on both charges.