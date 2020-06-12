Film Mode Entertainment Adds Couple to Cannes Blackboard – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Film Mode Entertainment has added two other titles to its sales list before the Cannes Virtual March.

Joining the board is romance Tuscaloosa, starring Devon Bostick, Tate Donovan, Natalia Dyer, Marchánt Davis and rapper YG. Philip Harder directed and the producers are Josh and Brian Etting. Pic debuted at the Nashville Film Festival in October. Film mode will represent worldwide rights outside the US. USA

The company has also addressed The private life of a modern woman, starring Sienna Miller and Alec Baldwin. James Toback directed the film about a successful actress waking up from a nightmare to realize that it has come true: she killed her abusive ex-boyfriend and hid her body in her apartment. Michael Mailer produced. Film Mode will represent global rights, excluding the Middle East, and has addressed the film in association with BondIt Media Capital. The image was first screened in Venice in 2017, but has not yet been released.