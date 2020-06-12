Fawlty Towers episode removed by BBC due to & # 39; racial slurs & # 39;

Fawlty Towers is the latest comedy show to be taken off the air after "racial slurs."

The comedy of the 1970s has often been hailed as a "comedy classic," but BBC-owned UKTV has decided to drop the episode "The Germans,quot; due to "racial slurs."

The Beeb has made the episode "temporarily unavailable,quot; while reviewing the episode's content.







The episode first aired in 1975 and sees John Cleese's character, Basil Fawlty, goose as he shouts "don't mention the war,quot; in front of a group of Germans who are visiting his hotel.

It also contains scenes showing Major Gowen's character using offensive language about the West Indies cricket team.

According to reports, many broadcasters had already started editing Commander Gowen's scenes.

A UKTV spokesman said: "UKTV has temporarily removed an episode of Gold & # 39; s Box Set's Fawlty Towers The Germans.

"The episode contains racial slurs, so we are narrowing the episode down as we review it.





(Image: BBC)



"We regularly review old content to make sure it meets audience expectations and we are particularly aware of the impact of outdated language.

"Some shows carry warnings and others are edited. We want to take the time to consider our options for this episode."

The deletion comes amid an ongoing debate about how best to deal with parts of movies and TV shows from the past that are now considered offensive by parts of the modern public.

George Floyd's death after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nine minutes has seen the Black Lives Matter movement return to fame.

This has led broadcasters and streaming services to join and reevaluate their content and remove episodes or scenes that are deemed offensive.

HBO Max temporarily removed the 1939 civil war epic Gone With The Wind due to its "racial performances."

Little Britain has also been removed from BBC iPlayer because "times have changed,quot; since the comedy first aired.

The series, starring David Walliams and Matt Lucas, has recently come under fire for the use of blackface in some of the sketches.

The Inbetweeners, The League of Gentlemen, The Mighty Boosh, and Gavin and Stacey have been undergoing removal or revision in recent days.