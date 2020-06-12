Father stumbles upon paramedics trying to save his son's life after a car accident appeared on his street

A father worried that an accident blocking his street had caused his son to arrive home late, he was distressed to discover that paramedics were desperately trying to save the boy's life by the side of the road.

Terry White saw flashing blue lights outside his home, so he went to the police to see if his 14-year-old son, Louis, was caught on the other side of the emergency cord.

Instead, he was devastated to see ambulance teams fighting to save the teenager, who had been hit by his high-speed driver.

Terry White (pictured left) was concerned that his son Louis (right) was delayed home due to a traffic accident on his street, but was horrified to see that his son was the subject of the incident already that the 14-year-old boy had been hit by a speeding car

The incident took place outside Mr. White's house (pictured) in Rochdale, where the father saw his son being treated by paramedics with serious head injuries after a high-performance VW Golf GTI driven by Mohammed Hussain, 25, knocked the teenager off his mountain bike

Louis suffered serious head injuries and died in hospital the following day, when he turned 15.

Yesterday, when Mohammed Hussain, 25, was imprisoned for four years, White relived the terrible moment of March last year.

He told Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court: & # 39; Louis said he would be back at 9 p.m. but he had not come home.

& # 39; Looking through the front room window, there were blue lights about 100 meters away at the end of the street.

“ I went out to find the cordoned off path while the paramedics were working on someone. I asked a police officer if there was a boy in one of the other laces trying to get past when he was late home.

"I have to find out that the person on the floor was our son, Louis."

White said Louis's organs were donated before he died.

"We will never get over it, but we have to live with it," he added.

'Louis had a lot to wait for. No one can understand the impact of the loss of a child unless it has happened to them. We know now.

The court heard that Louis, a Year 10 student at Kingsway Park High School in Rochdale, who received good tips on his GCSE, divided his time between the houses of his father and mother, Julie Ryan, which are separate.

Louis (pictured) died in hospital the day after the incident, the same day he turned 15. He was described as a & # 39; sporty guy & # 39; & # 39; educated & # 39; and & # 39; very loving & # 39;

The teenager died on Milnrow Road (pictured) in Newbold, Rochdale, and the court heard that the driver of the vehicle was driving more than twice the 30 mph speed limit.

The night of the accident, Louis had gone to see a friend while his father took his wife, Marieclare, to work.

Louis was on his way home when Hussain cut his bike in the back and was driving a high-performance VW Golf GTI that he had bought from a friend just five days earlier.

The court heard that he was traveling at almost double the 30 mph speed limit along Milnrow Road in Newbold, Rochdale, and was unable to detect Louis until the last second.

Charlotte Crangle, prosecuting, said: "It was too late to take evasive action."

He claimed that the path was not well lit and that there were shadows from the trees that could have affected his sight.

"He agreed that he had not applied the brakes until after the collision."

The court heard that Hussain had been convicted since December 2017 of speeding on a highway for which he received three points on his driver's license.

Judge John Potter told Hussain, who admitted to causing death by dangerous driving, that his actions were "senseless and selfish,quot;.

"He decided to drive a high-performance vehicle at extremely excessive speed, perhaps trying to test the performance of the car that he only had for a short period of time," the judge said.

& # 39; Your actions were clearly dangerous and had fatal consequences. This was a meaningless loss of a young life.

Louis (left) received a good tip on his GCSE and divided his time between his mother, Julie Ryan, and his father Terry, who were separated

Flowers were left at the place where Louis was hit by the car, before being taken to the hospital where he died.

A tearful Miss Ryan told the court that Louis' four siblings were struggling to come to terms with the loss of their brother, who was described as a "sporty, educated, and very loving child."

"I thrive on the love of my babies and cry constantly for the love I can't bathe Louis with now," she said.

"His world has been taken and a nightmare has taken his place where nothing is the same anymore."

Gordon Hennell, in defense, said Hussain admitted that he was "driving too fast,quot; and that he wanted to express his "deepest pain, regret and remorse,quot; to Louis's family.

"He acknowledges that he has done them a terrible wrong and accepts full responsibility for what he did," Hennell said.

Hussain of Rochdale was also banned from driving for five years.