Family dies after suffering a heart attack at a community pool in Fort Worth, family says – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH () – A man died after family members said he suffered a heart attack while swimming in a community pool in Fort Worth on Friday.

The incident occurred in a swimming pool on Starburst Lane in north Fort Worth on Friday morning.

Authorities said a man and boy had been transported to the hospital in critical condition after they were pulled out of the water.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was soon pronounced dead.

Family members said the girl is the man's granddaughter and that she remains in Cook Children & # 39; s in critical condition.

According to family members, the man had suffered a heart attack in the water while his two granddaughters were with him. One child emerged safely while the other submerged underwater for an unknown reason.