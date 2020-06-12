Families facing racism – Up News Info

Today and MSNBC presenter Craig Melvin will host a virtual NBC News discussion with families across the country on the realities of raising black children in the United States. Growing Up Black: Families Facing Racism will air at 8 p.m. ET, Monday, June 15, on Peacock, other NBC sites and their social media.

The special will include conversations with African American families across the country and will feature a special message from singer and songwriter Angie Stone.

Melvin will moderate the discussion on racism along with black parents who are raising children of all ages. The special will also focus on the difficult conversations some parents have with their children, as they have seen the sons and daughters of others killed by the police.

The NBC News special comes as protests over the murder of George Floyd continue across the country and after that of Oprah Winfrey. OWN The focus on racism drew nearly 18 million viewers for two nights this week.

