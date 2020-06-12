Faith Stowers reacts to Brittany Cartwright by denying making racist comments about her

Instagram

Referring to Brittany who denies calling her hair & # 39; diaper & # 39; While discussing her alleged affair with Jax Taylor, Faith shares: 'I don't know why she denied saying that. That is its truth.

Faith stowers previously stated that Brittany Cartwright He made racist comments about her appearance, and called her hair a "diaper" during an argument. So when your ex "Vanderpump Rules"Co-star denied the allegations, Faith once again detailed the alleged callous comment.

She revealed on AfterBuzz TV on Thursday June 11 that Brittany made racist remarks when she tried to apologize to Brittany for her affair with her now husband. Jax Taylor. "So I'm like 'Brittany, hey girl! I'm trying to apologize to you. Can we talk?'" Faith recalled. "But she … was still in that bad space, so it's like cursing and yelling, and saying names and things like that to me."

"I am still trying to stay calm and communicate with her because it is still important for me to hear what she has to say," he continued. "So I'm trying to talk to her and I can still see that she's upset. And as she screams, that's when I hear her say, 'You're a fool!'

While Faith could understand that Brittany was in a "fragile state" at the time, "she doesn't apologize for commenting on my hair, which I love and would never change because that is part of my heritage." She said, "She used it as an insult, which I didn't understand why she used it as an insult to me. You can call me ho, but don't call me diaper-headed ho."

Referring to Brittany denying being racist with her, Faith shared: "I don't know why she denied saying that. That is her truth. But I know and my family knows … she definitely said it."

Brittany previously stated in a now-deleted Instagram comment that Faith "knows I don't have a racist bone on my body. She hurt me a lot and never apologized. I haven't spoken to her since the night I found out and I didn't say anything about hair. of the diaper. I yelled at him and did it rightly, just like any other human being would if they just found out what I did. "

"If he ever tried to apologize once, I could have forgiven her like I did with Jax, but he never did or even showed remorse for how badly he hurt me," he added Tuesday, June 9. "She knows that and I have NEVER spoken publicly about her. It is a shame that I am dragged into this whenever I have finally been able to move on with my life."