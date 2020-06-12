Facebook's Giphy deal investigated by competition authority

Image copyright

fake pictures Screenshot

Giphy's services boost animations on various platforms





Giphy's takeover of Facebook, a search engine for funny reaction images, is under investigation by the UK competition authority.

Giphy's vast library of short loop video animations is very popular in Facebook applications.

But it also provides animations for competitors like TikTok, Snapchat, and Twitter.

Now the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is investigating whether buying is a problem.

It has sent a compliance order to Facebook, effectively stopping any merger of the companies until its investigation is complete.

Announcing the acquisition in May this year, Facebook said that half of Giphy's traffic comes from Facebook apps, including Whatsapp and Instagram.

But he also said that the deal, valued at $ 400 million (£ 317 million), would not affect agreements with other partners.

However, the CMA said it was investigating whether the acquisition "could be expected to substantially reduce competition."

He is inviting comments until July 3, with no date set for his decision.

But the app means Facebook must keep Giphy's company, staff, and technology separate from Facebook, unless you get written permission from the CMA.

Facebook says it plans to include the company in its Instagram team, where the "stickers,quot; that Giphy offers are the most popular.

A spokesperson for the Facebook company said Giphy "improves Instagram offerings by giving people more features and tools."

They also reiterated the company's previous stance that other companies using Giphy would not lose any access to the platform.

"We are prepared to show regulators that this acquisition is positive for consumers, developers and content creators," they said.

The merger of Facebook and Instagram was investigated in 2012 by the Office of Fair Trade, which used to handle such problems. He decided not to go ahead with the matter.

Giphy Screenshot

Giphy has a large library of reaction GIFs used in dozens of services





This is not the first time concerns have been raised about the Facebook-Giphy deal, with questions about what level of access Facebook would have to its competition's data through the service.

In May, shortly after the announcement, some US senators told Verge they had those concerns.

Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley said: "Facebook is still looking for even more ways to take our data … Facebook wants Giphy so he can collect even more data about us."